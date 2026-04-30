Josh Jung’s Big April at the Plate Is Backed by the Numbers

The Texas Rangers end the month of April with a 15-16 record, looking to fight their way back to the top of the AL West and make the postseason since the 2023 campaign. The same campaign that brought the franchise its first World Series championship.

One of the most important players on that 2023 championship team was third baseman Josh Jung. Jung finished fourth in American League Rookie of the Year voting and became an All-Star for the first time, while smashing 23 home runs along the way.

Since that season, Jung hasn't returned to his All-Star form, as 2024 was riddled with injuries, and last season was a step back in the right direction. What's the biggest step in the right direction for the Rangers getting back to the playoffs? Jung has been on a tear to begin the year.

Breaking Down Jung's Stellar April

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) reacts after hitting a two-run home run. | Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

After a very, very slow start to begin the season, going hitless in the first four games, Jung has seemingly found his mojo at the plate again. Working his way from a .000 AVG to a .317 AVG by month's end, the Rangers have benefited from his bat heating up in the middle of the lineup.

Along the way to hitting a .317 average and a .381 in April (MLB's best), he ranks in a 12th-place tie entering the new month. Jung has hit four home runs and has driven in 17 RBIs.

The power took a second to come around, but if it stays consistent as the season continues, Texas might want to prepare his plane ticket to his second All-Star Game.

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung (6) throws to first base. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In his last seven games, Jung sent one home run over the wall, while driving in six, walking three times, and striking out four times. His OPS for the week sat over 1.000 (1.048) as he made the most of his at-bats, resulting in several trips on the bases.

"It's just sticking to the process, no matter what. Every day, come in, the slate is 0-0; how can I get better, and how can I improve my swing to attack that starter? " Jung said following the Rangers' 3-0 win over the New York Yankees via Victory+ on X (formerly Twitter).

Keeping a very simple mindset and approach has seemed to work for Jung so far, and until he hits a slump, that mindset and approach shouldn't change at the plate.