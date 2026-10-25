Kumar Rocker’s Stuff Makes Him Intriguing, but Rangers Need More from Him

It would not be out of line to say that the 2027 season is probably a make-or-break year for Texas Rangers starter Kumar Rocker.

The Rangers staked a first-round pick on him in 2022. They guided him through Tommy John surgery and watched him post an electric minor league run to end the 2024 season before promoting him in the hopes of giving him a head start for 2025.

After two seasons, the pitcher they hoped for has only shown up in spots. Rocker still has incredible stuff and a unique arsenal for a starting pitcher. But the results on the field simply haven't been there yet. His Statcast page reveals a player who’s performance is trying to catch up to his stuff.

Kumar Rocker’s 2026 Breakdown

Texas Rangers pitcher Kumar Rocker. Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Let's start first with Rocker’s pitch mix. He uses a slider-sinker combination against hitters and what's unique is that one pitch is really good against left-handers and the other is really good against right-handers.

Per his 2026 pitch usage, his slider is a plus-6 in pitch run value against left-handed hitters and his sinker is a plus-6 against right-handed pitchers. But it’s the gaps on the other side of the plate that are concerning. The slider is a minus-1 against right-handers. The sinker is a garish minus-11 against left-handers.

Rocker must close those gaps so he can be more effective against hitters on both sides of the plate. Based on those values, teams would be wise to stack left-handed hitters against him and force him to throw his slider to get hitters out. The sinker simply proved ineffective.

Rocker went 6-11 with a 4.38 ERA in 30 games, with 27 starts, as he struck out 138 in 148 innings. His ERA got better. In fact, it was more than a point better than 2025 (5.74). His MLB percentile rankings were a sea of blue. Yet, there are positive indications.

His best three MLB Percentile rankings were his chase rate (31.4%, 58th percentile), his whiff rate (26.1%, 57th percentile) and his ground ball rate (42.8%, 50th percentile). Those numbers were barely in the top half of Major League Baseball. But their numbers just that speak to just how good his stuff could be if it's more consistent.

Think about if those rates are in the 75th or 80th percentile? That's a recipe for a pitcher that can make hitters chase, miss pitches in the strike zone and induce contact that keeps the ball on the ground. That's a recipe for a pitcher that can win 10 to 12 games a year at minimum. And Rocker has the stuff to do it. Between his pitch run value and his Statcast numbers that's clear.

That's why 2027 could be a huge year for Rocker. He needs to take the next step in his development. The Rangers need him to take the next step in his development. Or, Texas may have to make a move with him.