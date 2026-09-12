Rangers Set Lineup Behind Kumar Rocker in Latest Matchup with Diamondbacks

The Texas Rangers’ deficits in the American League West and the AL wild card race match — and not in a good way.

The Arizona Diamondbacks blew out the Rangers (72-76), 9-1, on Friday. It’s hard to believe that Texas had a 1-0 lead early in the game. The D-backs got to starter MacKenzie Gore for four runs in the first four inning and the bullpen gave up five more runs.

The Houston Astros lost to the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday, but the Astros maintained its three-game lead in the AL West as the Rangers lost. The Rays also clinched a playoff berth, the first AL team to do so.

The Cleveland Guardians won on Friday, meaning that the Rangers dropped a game in the AL wild card race and are three games back with 14 games remaining. Toronto fell to two games back. It’s hard to see a path for Texas to make up three games in 14 days, especially how poorly the Rangers have been on the road since the All-Star break. They’ve failed to win a series away from home.

Rangers Lineup for Sept. 12, 2026

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Joc Pederson (L)

SS Corey Seager (L)

3B Josh Jung

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

CF Ezequiel Duran

LF Wyatt Langford

1B Jake Burger

2B Nicky Lopez

C Elias Diaz

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers pitcher Kumar Rocker. Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Saturday: 7:10 p.m. — TV TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Diamondbacks: DBacks.TV; Radio: Rangers: 105.3 The Fan (Friday and Saturday), KRLD 1080 (Sunday), KFLC 1270; Diamondbacks: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, La Campesina 101.9 FM & 860 AM

Probable Pitchers

Sunday: Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker (5-11, 4.61) vs. Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (15-5, 2.55)

Three Rangers Matchups That Matter

Texas Rangers second baseman Justin Foscue. Credit: Richard Dizon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Justin Foscue: The former first-round pick has shown that he has a future in Arlington. His glove needs to improve, but at the plate he’s the perfect matchup for the Rangers against left-handed pitching. He’s slashed .323/.394/.614 against lefties. The next step in 2027 is getting better against right-handed pitching, where he’s slashed .184/.222/.316.

Brandon Nimmo: He drew two walks against Arizona on Friday, but he’s been mired in a slump at the plate of late. He’s slashed .107/.167/.107 in his last seven games. His slash in his last 15 games — .268/.333/.357 — illustrates the steep dropoff. Can he turn it around in enough time to help?

Wyatt Langford: He snapped the three-game hitless streak on the road trip with a hit against Arizona on Friday. It’s clear the injuries from earlier this season are still weighing on him and he’s grinding to the finish line. He’s still batting under .100 in his last seven games.