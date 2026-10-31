Kyle Higashioka News Could Open Door for More Playing Time for Rangers Catcher

It didn't take the Texas Rangers long to get active this offseason after the Milwaukee Brewers won their first World Series title. With a handful of contract decisions needing to be made within five days after the last World Series game, the Rangers crossed several objectives off the list.

Texas did not exercise the three pending mutual options for designated hitter Joc Pederson, catcher Kyle Higashioka and reliever Jakob Junis on Friday, making all three free agents once the market opens.

One name sticks out from the list of three, and that's Kyle Hiagshioka. Hiagshioka signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract entering 2024, but was injured this season, playing just 56 games. In his Rangers tenure, Higashioka never played more than 100 games in a season.

With Higashioka now a free agent, this creates an opportunity for catcher Logan O'Hoppe to fight for a backup catcher's job this offseason for next year.

The Opportunity for Logan O'Hoppe

Texas Rangers designated hitter Logan O'Hoppe (4) looks on during the game. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Acquired from their AL West division rival Los Angeles Angels, Logan O'Hoppe is an interesting case for the Rangers. He played in 10 games for the franchise in 2026, hitting .353 in 17 at-bats, with one double, one RBI and zero walks, compared to four strikeouts.

O'Hoppe has proven to be a big power hitter in the past, collecting 20 home runs with the Angels in 2024. He won't blow fans away with a high batting average, but he's dependable and deserving of another full-time stint at the Major League level.

O'Hoppe has dealt with injuries over the years that have held him back from his potential. In 2026, between both Los Angeles and Texas, O'Hoppe hit .219 with four home runs in 85 games. After playing back-to-back 110+ game seasons, 2026 was undoubtedly a step back for the former 23rd-round pick.

So long as his wrist holds up this offseason and he builds strength behind it, O'Hoppe could be in contention for some games behind the plate. Danny Jansen is likely the starting catcher, but with Pederson now a free agent, perhaps O'Hoppe can slide into some designated hitter opportunities.

Regardless, as highlighted by several sources, the Rangers need some extra catching help. That could come in the form of O'Hoppe, but the franchise can't wait for the veteran to figure it out while staying healthy if they want to return to the postseason, which it hasn't done since winning the World Series in 2023.