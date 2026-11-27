Last offseason the Texas Rangers signed former All-Star closer Alexis Diaz to a minor league deal in the hope that he could make the opening-day roster.

He didn’t. In fact, he never got out of the minor leagues and is back in free agency.

The Rangers hope the results are different with reliever Joe Jimenez, another All-Star reliever they’re giving the same treatment. Texas signed him to a minor-league deal on Friday per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required). The Rangers don’t announce minor league contracts. He is not yet listed on Texas’ transaction report.

Jimenez hasn’t pitched in the Majors since 2024 with the Atlanta Braves. He’s missed the last two seasons due to knee surgery and articular cartilage injury, so the Rangers were wise to only sign him to a minor league deal.

Joe Jimenez’s Career

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Joe Jimenez. Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Texas is prioritizing the bullpen and acquiring arms that can work in front of All-Star closer Jacob Latz. The right-handed Jimenez figures to be a candidate — if he can make the team.

The nine-year veteran was born and raised in Puerto Rico but wasn’t drafted coming out of the Puerto Rico Baseball Academy and made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Detroit Tigers, where he played for six seasons and made the American League All-Star team in 2018.

The long-time set-up man is 20-27 with a 4.47 ERA in 425 career games. He strikes out 11.2 hitters every nine innings and walks 3.3 hitters every nine innings.

His last two seasons in Atlanta were exceptional. He went 1-8, but he had a 2.81 ERA in 128 games as he gave up just 39 earned runs in 125 innings. In 2024 he recorded a career-best 1.8 bWAR.

One upside to the minor league deal is the Rangers can have him throw in the minor leagues regardless of what happens during labor negotiations. While players will be locked out on Tuesday if there is no new deal between team owners and players, the minor league season will go on as scheduled. Since Jimenez isn’t on an MLB roster, he can play. That gives Texas a chance to see where Jimenez is with his knee.

The Rangers allowed one of their best right-handed set-up men, Jakob Junis, to walk in free agency. Who works in front of Latz is an open question. The leading candidates are left-hander Robert Garcia and right-hander Chase Silseth, the latter of which was acquired by trade by the Rangers in July.

Texas signed two other players to minor league deals earlier this week — outfielder Bryce Johnson and catcher Darrien Miller.