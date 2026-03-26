How to Watch Rangers on Opening Day: TV Channel, Live Stream and Radio

The Texas Rangers begin the Skip Schumaker managerial era on Thursday when they play the Philadelphia Phillies on opening day.

The Rangers returned from spring training in Arizona on Sunday, played two exhibition games on Monday and Tuesday and set their opening day roster on Wednesday. The roster fell as most expected, with the notable additions of outfielder Andrew McCutchen and pitcher Carter Baumler.

The Rangers have not reached the playoffs since winning the World Series in 2023. Philadelphia has been to the playoffs each year since 2022, when the Phillies reached the World Series and lost to the Houston Astros.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, injuries and other notes.

How to Watch Texas Rangers Opening Day

Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Texas Rangers at Philadelphia Phillies

Time: 3:15 p.m. CT

Where: Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia

TV: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+

Radio: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Pitching Matchup

Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Christopher Sanchez. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Texas: RHP Nathan Eovaldi

Philadelphia: LHP Cristopher Sánchez

Eovaldi is making his third straight opening day start for the Rangers. In spring training, he went 1-1 with a 3.26 ERA in five games, with 16 strikeouts and three walks in 19.1 innings. Last season he went 11-3 with a 1.73 ERA in 22 starts, with 129 strikeouts and 21 walks in 130 innings. He missed time due to a pair of injuries, including a right rotator cuff strain that ended his season. He also had offseason sports hernia surgery.

Sánchez is coming off an exceptional season in which he went 13-5 with a 2.50 ERA in 32 starts. He struck out 212 and walked 44 in 202 innings. He finished second in Cy Young voting and was 15th in MVP voting. The Phillies just signed him to a long-term extension.

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers left fielder Cody Freeman. | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List

INF Cody Freeman (lumbar stress reaction: Freeman suffered the injury in spring training and should begin baseball activities soon, per MLB.com.

15-Day Injured List

LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery): Bradford threw 25 pitches in a live batting practice on Monday. The hope is that he is ready to return sometime in May.

60-Day Injured List

LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery): Montgomery is not expected to help the Rangers until the second half of the season.

Remaining Pitching Matchups for Series

Saturday: Rangers RHP Jacob deGrom vs. Phillies RHP Aaron Nola

Sunday: Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore vs. Phillies LHP Jesús Luzardo