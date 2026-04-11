Kumar Rocker’s Maturation on Display as Rangers Lose to Dodgers Opener

Texas Rangers starter Kumar Rocker pitched the same five innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers as he did in his first start against the Cincinnati Reds. But progress was made.

Unlike the Reds game, he left the contest in line for the win before the Dodgers swooped in and scored two runs off left-hander Robert Garcia in the sixth inning to take the lead for good in a dramatic 8-7 loss that featured a walk-off home run by Los Angeles slugger Max Muncy, who hit three in the game.

Like the Reds game, he extracted himself from danger in his final inning. Against the Reds he struck out two straight hitters with the go-ahead runner on base. Against the Dodgers, he triggered a bases-loaded double play with the tying run at third base.

Rocker stuck with a four-pitch mix and threw in his change-up more than he did in his first start. That change-up only induced one whiff. But it was a big one.

Kumar Rocker’s Pitch Mix

Kumar Rocker gets out of the jam and preserves the @Rangers lead! pic.twitter.com/TTkyLtZKs2 — MLB (@MLB) April 11, 2026

That one whiff came in the first inning against the first batter he faced — reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani. The change-up was a tone-setter, as it struck out the left-hander and set the proper tone against a powerful lineup that has won the last two World Series.

Rocker threw the change-up 13 times, nudging the usage up from his first start. But he leaned into his top two pitchers, his sinker and his slider. He tossed the sinker 32 times and the slider 28 times, throwing those pitches a combined 60 times. The sinker and his four-seam fastball, which he only threw it eight times, each averaged 95 mph.

Per Statcast he induced 41 swings, but only eight whiffs. He got hitters to try and do something with nearly half of his offerings, as he threw 83 pitches.

He allowed five hits, three earned runs and two walks while he struck out five. His biggest issue on Friday was giving up home runs. He gave up a pair of solo home runs to Muncy but managed most of the order well. Ohtani was the only member of the top four batters in the order that had a hit on Rocker, which was in the fifth inning.

The only other Dodgers run with Rocker on the mound was on a sacrifice fly hit by Hyeseong Kim, which scored Andy Pages in the fifth inning. That was three batters before Will Smith grounded into the double play and Rocker’s evening ended.

What happened after he left the game wasn’t on Rocker. But Friday represented progress while he was on the mound.