Rangers-Guardians Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Key Matchups

The Texas Rangers are back home, but it’s only for three games against the leaders in the American League Central Division.

The Rangers (30-32) host the Cleveland Guardians (36-28) in a three-game set that starts on Friday. Both teams had an off day on Thursday. The Guardians have a slim lead over an unlikely pursuer — the Chicago White Sox. The Rangers are 2.5 games back of the Seattle Mariners in the AL West, but the Mariners are starting to play better baseball while the rest of the division remains stuck in place. Texas has won five of its last six games.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and key matchups.

Cleveland Guardians at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 7:15 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Apple TV; Guardians: Apple TV

Saturday: 6:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Fox; Guardians: Fox

Sunday: 1:35 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Guardians: Guardians.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Guardians: WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7, Guardians Radio Network

Starting Pitchers

Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Friday: Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (2-5, 3.54) vs. Cleveland LHP Parker Messick (6-1, 2.21)

Last Starts: Rocker vs. Kansas City on May 30, six innings, three hits, no runs, three walks, two strikeouts, no-decision; Messick vs. Boston on May 30, five innings, five hits, one earned run, two walks, four strikeouts, no-decision.

Saturday: Texas RHP Jack Leiter (3-4, 4.34) vs. Cleveland RHP Tanner Bibee (0-7, 4.57)

Last Starts: Leiter vs. Kansas City on May 31, 5.2 innings, three hits, no runs, two walks, 10 strikeouts, no-decision. Bibee vs. Boston May 31, six innings, six hits, three earned runs, one walk, five strikeouts, no-decision.

Sunday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (4-4, 3.48) vs. St. Louis LHP Joey Cantillo (4-2, 3.92)

Last Starts: deGrom vs. St. Louis on June 1, five innings, four hits, no runs, one walk, eight strikeouts, victory. Cantillo vs. New York Yankees on June 2, four innings, six hits, four earned runs, three walks, four strikeouts, no-decision.

Key Matchups

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Based on the starting pitching matchups, these are hitters to watch against those pitchers this weekend:

Jake Burger (TEX) vs. Bibee, 2-for-2, two home runs, three RBI.

Kyle Manzardo (CLE) vs. Leiter, .333 average, one home run, two RBI.

Josh Jung (TEX) vs. Cantillo, one RBI in two at-bats.

Rhys Hoskins (CLE) vs. deGrom, .208 batting average in 24 career at-bats.

Note: No batters have faced Messick or Rocker in Friday’s matchup.

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers second baseman Josh Smith. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: OF Wyatt Langford (right forearm strain); INF Josh Smith (right glute strain), SS Corey Seager (lower back inflammation). Note: The expectation is that Langford and Seager will be activated before Friday’s game.

15-Day Injured List: RHP Cole Winn (right arm fatigue), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation).

Rangers June Schedule

at Kansas City, June 9-11; at Boston, June 12-14; vs. Minnesota June 15-16, 18; vs. San Diego June 19-21; at Miami June 22-24; at Toronto June 25-28; at Cleveland June 29-July 1.

Note: Rangers-Twins do not play on June 17 due to World Cup game at AT&T Stadium.