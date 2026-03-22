New Rangers Relief Option Working Way into Shape After Late Signing

The Texas Rangers needed Jalen Beeks. Now they need him to be as sharp as possible for opening day.

Beeks appeared in a spring training game for the second time on Friday at Arizona, his former team. Facing a lineup filled with expected Major League starters, he went 1.1 innings, giving up two hits, one earned run and a walk on 14 pitches. The pitch count looked efficient, but he gave up a lot of traffic for four outs.

Texas signed him to a Major League deal, so he’s likely to make the team on opening day. The question is how much more time he needs to be as sharp as needed to help be a left-handed set-up option?

Jalen Beeks’ Spring Training Outings

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Jalen Beeks. | Matt Blewett-Imagn Images

The sixth inning started with a leadoff solo home run to Nolan Arenado. That gave Arizona a 4-0 lead. From there, Carlos Santana flew out, Ildemaro Vargas doubled and Tim Tawa walked. With two on and one out. Beeks got Jacob Amaya to line into a double play, as shortstop Cameron Cauley caught the liner and got Vargas out at second before the Diamondbacks baserunner could tag up.

By that point, Beeks had only thrown 13 pitches. Texas gave him one more hitter, as he induced a groundout from Pavin Smith on one pitch. He was then replaced by Cole Winn.

That was the follow-up to Beeks’ spring training debut with Texas on Tuesday against Kansas City. He went one inning that night, retiring all three hitters on 10 pitches. Beeks entered the game in the eighth inning and faced Royals backups.

Texas signed Beeks on March 13, a late addition as the Rangers had few left-handed options on their 40-man roster. He spent last season with Arizona where he went 5-3 with a 3.77 ERA in 61 games. He had a career-high 14 holds. He also struck out 47 and walked 20 in 57.1 innings.

The build-up is the question. He’s been efficient with his pitch count, but the traffic allowed on Friday is too much for four outs. He pitched out of it, but it also could have gotten out of control with one more well-placed hit.

Texas is counting on the veteran, who has a solid history as a quality set-up man and middle reliever. The former 12th round pick of the Boston Red Sox broke into the Majors in 2018 with the Red Sox and has also played with Tampa Bay, Colorado, Pittsburgh and Arizona.

He has a career record of 28-18 with a 4.31 ERA in 263 games with 21 starts. He’s struck out 376 and walked 158 in 405 innings. He also has 34 holds, with 16 saves in 32 chances.