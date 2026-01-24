Rangers Casting Wide Net for Minor League Arms with Austin Roberts

The Texas Rangers are searching everywhere for pitching, even after trading five prospects to acquire Washington Nationals star MacKenzie Gore.

The latest is Austin Roberts, a long-time minor league pitcher who has agreed to a deal with the Rangers, per The Dallas Morning News on X (formerly Twitter). Roberts’ MiLB.com page has not been updated with the signing, and the Rangers have not announced it. The franchise doesn’t typically announce minor league signings. The report indicated that it did not come with an invitation to Major League camp.

Roberts will have to pitch his way up to the Majors, where he has never appeared in a game.

About Austin Roberts

The right-hander from West Sacramento, Calif., was an eighth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2019 out of Sacramento State. He spent last season in minor league system for the Miami Marlins, but he was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers on Aug. 4 for cash. He appeared in 12 games in the Brewers organization and elected free agency on Nov. 6.

Last season was a struggle, even with a 6-1 record. He had a 4.21 ERA in 40 games, with six holds and three saves in seven chances. He struck out 61 and walked 26 in 57.2 innings. Batters hit .256 against him and he had 1.44 WHIP.

Texas is banking that it is getting a reliever that more resembles how he pitched in 2024 for the Marlins. He was dominant in 50 games with Double-A Pensacola and Triple-A Jacksonville for the Marlins. He appeared in 50 games and went 4-2 with a 2.28 ERA. He converted 17 games in 18 chances with four holds. He struck out 85 and walked 29 in 67 innings and batters hit just .152 against him. He also had a 0.94 WHIP in his best season as a professional.

Injuries proved problematic last season and derailed any chance he might have had to make his MLB debut with the Marlins.

Since the Rangers had to finalize their 40-man roster shortly after the World Series, they have signed several minor league free agents. The list includes pitcher Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa, catcher Cooper Johnson, pitcher Carlos Lara, pitcher Patrick Murphy, pitcher Anthony Veneziano, catcher Jose Herrera, pitcher Janser Lara, second baseman Tyler Wade, shortstop Andrew Velazquez, third baseman Jonah Bride, outfielder Braulio Cavero, pitcher Aidan Anderson, pitcher Cole Stasio, pitcher Nabil Crismatt, outfielder Orlando Martinez, pitcher Ben Anderson and center fielder Jake Snider.

Texas also signed former reliever Josh Sborz to a minor league deal earlier this week.

