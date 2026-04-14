Rangers Connected to ACC Shortstop in Latest 2026 MLB Mock Draft

The Texas Rangers have done a good job of getting their first-round picks to the Majors. So when they go on the clock in July’s MLB draft, they’ll be looking for a player that can help down the line.

Along with the draft, the Rangers are sitting on one of the top prospects in the game in shortstop Sebastian Walcott, an international star from The Bahamas. He had an elbow procedure shortly after spring training began that will prevent him from beginning a ramp up to hitting before August. But he is seen has the future at an infield position at some point in the next two years.

But baseball scouting is an inexact science. That's why the MLB draft is 20 rounds every year and why teams like the Rangers load up to ensure they have adequate organizational depth period.

Rangers Go Shortstop in Latest Mock Draft

Virginia Cavaliers third baseman Eric Becker. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

According to Baseball America (subscription required) released a recent mock draft, its second for the 2026 MLB draft cycle, and the site had the Rangers loading up at Walcott’s position — shortstop — and taking Virginia star Eric Becker. That pick comes with a slot bonus of $5.501 million out of the Rangers’ $10.219 million bonus pool.

Baseball America’s scouts described him as a well-rounded player who may not be a shortstop when he gets to the professional level.

But he has a bat that will keep teams interested in him in the first round. Becker has spent his entire career at Virginia, and the junior is batting .333 with seven home runs and 38 RBI this season. He's never batted less than .362 in a full season. As a draft-eligible junior, he can return to college next season.

The Rangers have done a good job of getting their first-round picks to the majors, dating back to when they selected Cole Winn as their first-round pick in 2018. The former prep star is a vital part of the Rangers bullpen. The following season, Texas selected Josh Jung out of Texas Tech and he's emerged as the starting third baseman since 2023. Former Baylor star Davis Wendzel was a compensatory pick at No. 41 overall.

In 2020 Texas selected Justin Foscue out of Mississippi State and he made his MLB debut in 2024. He’s waiting for another chance at the Majors at Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers’ next three first-round picks are with the Major League club — pitcher Jack Leiter (2021, Vanderbilt), pitcher Kumar Rocker (2022, Vanderbilt) and outfielder Wyatt Langford (2023).

The Rangers selected catcher Malcolm Moore in 2024 out of Stanford and the former collegiate star is struggling to get through the Texas system. Last year’s first-round pick, prep shortstop Gavin Fien, was traded in January to the Washington Nationals as part of a package to acquire left-handed starter MacKenzie Gore.