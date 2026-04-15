Rangers Reliever Luis Curvelo Leaves Athletics Game with Injury After Wild Pitch

The Texas Rangers have a new concern in its bullpen — right-hander Luis Curvelo.

The reliever left Tuesday’s game against the Athletics in the seventh inning after he threw a wild pitch to Jacob Wilson and immediately signaled to team trainers that he was experiencing pain in his right arm.

His pitch flew 10 feet behind the left-handed side of the batter’s box, and he immediately waved at the Rangers’ dugout and then he dropped the glove. He then used his left hand to rub his upper arm. He was in obvious pain as he walked to the dugout. Tyler Alexander came in to replace him.

Rangers May Have Bullpen Issue

Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said Curvelo's injury was biceps related but that the pain had abated since he left the game.

Curvelo was promoted by the Rangers on April 5 after Texas suffered an injury to its bullpen. In four games he had a 5.40 ERA with three strikeouts and two walks in five innings.

Texas signed Curvelo last season after he spent his entire professional career with the Seattle Mariners but never received a call-up to the Majors. The Rangers selected his contract last season, and he went 1-1 with a 5.68 ERA in 17 games, as he struck out 20 and walked 10 in 19 innings. Batters hit .236 against him and he had a 1.42 WHIP.

While the Rangers will do their due diligence for a diagnosis, based on the pain he showed on the mound it seems likely Texas will need to make a roster move for a new bullpen option for Wednesday's game.

One potential option is Peyton Gray, who was the best non-roster pitcher in spring training. He is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA in six games with the Express, as he has 12 strikeouts and two walks in 9.2 innings. One issue is availability. He recorded the win in Round Rock’s game on Tuesday in El Paso. He also pitched two innings. Texas could also turn to Josh Sborz, who is also pitching well at Round Rock. Both would require a 40-man roster move.

The Rangers only have one reliever on the injured list. Right-hander Carter Baumler went on the injured list on April 5 with a right intercostal strain. He's not eligible to return from the 15-day injured list until next week.

Texas has two starting pitchers on the injured list. Left-hander Cody Bradford is working to return from a UCL surgery last year. He pitched in one rehab game last week but hasn’t pitched since as Texas is giving him a break from his build-up. Another left-hander, Jordan Montgomery, is on the 60-day IL as he continues his recovery from Tommy John surgery last year. He could be available after the All-Star break.