Rangers Utility Man Taking Advantage of Fresh Start Under New Manager

Many assumed the book on Texas Rangers infielder Ezequiel Duran was written. His new manager wasn’t so sure.

Leading up to the regular season, new Rangers manager Skip Schumaker has said that players held over from last year's team should see this as an opportunity for a fresh start. Several Rangers struggled at the plate last year, and Duran’s struggles have stretched over parts of two seasons as he struggled to get regular playing time.

After 12 games, Duran has played in nine of them, has started at third base to give a struggling Josh Jung days off and turned in a solid slash that has earned him some trust with the new boss.

“We think a lot of Zeke and we think he has more left in the tank,” Schumaker said on 105.3 The Fan recently.

Ezequiel Duran’s Turnaround Continues

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran fist bumps first base coach Travis Jankowski. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Duran was acquired by the Rangers in the 2021 Joey Gallo trade, and there was a thought that he might be one of their middle infielders of the future before Texas invested heavily in Corey Seager and Marcus Semien the following offseason.

Texas asked both Duran and Josh Smith to turn themselves into super-utility players. Both took to the role defensively. Duran can handle any position on the diamond except for catcher. The bat was less responsive.

When he received consistent playing time at a set position, he thrived. When he replaced Seager at shortstop in 2023 due to injury, he slashed .309/.349/.593 with six home runs and 15 RBI in May. He did the same in the final two months of last season when he filled in for injured players and slashed .282/.306/.350.

But, in the four months before that, with inconsistent playing time, he slashed .148/.216/.216.

That was the knock. He started to turn a corner during winter ball, Schumaker said, and then carried that through to spring training. Entering Friday’s road trip, he has slashed .263/.263/.474 with a home run and three RBI. He’s made Schumaker’s life a little difficult — in a good way. He wants a bench that gets consistent chances. Duran has played in nine out of Texas’ 12 games and he’s been part of the solution.

“You put him in the lineup in Philly he hits a double off the wall and helps us win a game,” he said. “You put him in the lineup against Baltimore he helps us win a game so he's a winning player he's won before, and he's done this before in a very successful way.”

Schumaker is aware of Duran’s down 18 months at the plate. He sees a rejuvenated player, even though he lost the starting second base job to Josh Smith. With Smith now struggling at the plate — he’s slashed .143/.250/.143 in 11 games — Duran gives Schumaker an option to give Smith an extra day when needed.

“It's part of the development of a young player,” Schumaker said. “You know what they go through adversity wise and then how do they work themselves out of it to become a better player?”