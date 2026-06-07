Ezequiel Duran’s New T-Shirt Touts Him as Rangers ‘Solution’

Few stories have been as good this season as Ezequiel Duran’s resurgence with the Texas Rangers.

After two seasons of struggling at the plate and struggling to get playing time, Rangers manager Skip Schumacher has given Duran more rope to play nearly every day. Injuries have helped as well, specifically to second baseman Josh Smith and shortstop Corey Seager.

But Duran has played all over the diamond and embraced the role that Smith occupied so capably the past two seasons — super-utility man. Now, Duran appears to have a nickname to go along with it.

Duran walked out of the clubhouse at Globe Life Field on Sunday wearing a T-shirt with a couple of his photos on it with “The Solution” across the top. No, he didn’t make it himself. As Rangers Sports Network’s Laura Stickells and others reported, it was a gift from Schumaker.

Why Ezequiel Duran is The Solution

Skip Schumaker’s staff made these t-shirts for the team and surprised Zeke Duran with them this morning. Zeke nicknamed himself “The Solution” because of his ability to play so many different positions - specifically after being asked to take some reps at catcher. Feels fitting! pic.twitter.com/xoWsNPij0c — Laura Stickells (@LauraStickells) June 7, 2026

Per MLB.com, Duran got the nickname during Dominican Winter Ball last offseason. After the Rangers infielder played three positions in one game, someone gave him the nickname. Earlier this season, Duran played second base during a game in Detroit and then moved to right field after a hamstring injury to Brandon Nimmo. Duran made a diving catch on a fly ball that was impressive for any right fielder, much less one that had barely played the position.

Schumaker’s gift was an embodiment of what Duran has been to the team this year. He's been a player willing to play any position and any role at any time, whether it be as a starter or backup. Schumaker’s commitment has been to get Duran regular playing time, something that he was unable to get each of the past two seasons. It has paid off.

He said earlier this week that won’t change when Josh Smith, who was the opening day second baseman, comes off the injured list.

“He is going to be playing every day,” Schumaker said on Saturday. “He's going to be playing a lot of second base. I'm not going to put [Corey Seager] out there every single day coming off the injury so we're going to get Duran or Nicky Lopez at shortstop. Zeke's going to be playing. JJ [Josh Jung] is going to need a day off at some point. He’s going to play there. That’s the value of Zeke. I can put him in multiple positions. So, I hate to say he's our second baseman. I think he's going to be playing multiple positions, but I would say the majority of that is going to be at second base.”

Duran was in the lineup on Sunday but was playing shortstop for Seager, who was getting the day off. So, for another day, Duran was the solution for the Rangers.