Ranking the Texas Rangers’ Three Biggest Concerns Early in Season

The Texas Rangers got out of Los Angeles with one win in a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Given Texas was facing the two-time defending World Series champions on the road, one win out of three isn’t bad.

Now the Rangers had to Sacramento for a four-game series with the Athletics. It’s a key matchup because the Rangers and Athletics share the lead in the AL West.

While the Rangers have played well, there are concerns too. As Texas prepares for the next leg of its road trip, here are the four biggest concerns early in the season.

The Co-Closers

Texas Rangers pitcher Robert Garcia. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Entering the season the Rangers had hoped that Robert Garcia and Chris Martin would be their co-closers. Neither has come anywhere close to that. In fact, neither has a save and the larger question now is whether either can be effective in a non-leverage role?

Garcia is 0-1 with a 4.50 ERA, has blown a save and lost a tie game in six innings. Martin is 1-1 with a 7.50 ERA and has also blown a save and lost a tie game. Neither has been effective in critical situations.

Meanwhile, other relievers have stepped up and claimed saves, including Jakob Junis, Tyler Alexander and Cole Winn. The good news is Texas has options. The bad news is the Rangers have two relievers that are so ineffective one wonders how patient the Rangers can be.

The Home-Road Hitting Splits

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

There was plenty of talk in the offseason about Texas’ offense. Some of that was more general about the makeup of the lineup and how to get the offense to score runs in different ways. Some of it was specific to home and road. Last year the Rangers were more productive away from home and the hitter’s park Texas thought it had when Globe Life Field opened in 2020 has disappeared.

That has borne out early this season. On the road the Rangers are slashing .245/.301/.430. At home they’re slashing .203/.263/.308. Notably, Texas has hit 15 of its 17 home runs this season away from home.

Now offense is down across the board in Major League Baseball so far this season. Everyone has a theory why. But the Rangers’ splits home and road are a known issue. And it's an issue that Rangers must overcome if they want to make the playoffs this season.

Joc Pederson’s Bat

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Peterson went 0-for-16 to start the season and heard the boos from the Globe Life Field crowd before he hit his first home run last Sunday against Cincinnati. He's clearly frustrated. He knows the fans are frustrated with him. He also knows the only way to show he's worth the money he's being paid is to get his bat going again. So far, it's been a slow climb.

He’s slashing .156/.243/.281 in 13 games, with a double, a home run and two RBI. Notably, the Rangers didn't start Pederson in Friday's game against a right-hander, instead going with Andrew McCutchen. It could be a sign Texas is softening its platoon.

If one is looking for encouraging signs, Pederson has five hits in his last seven games, which includes 17 at-bats. But he’ll need to do much more than that to get the fans back on his side.