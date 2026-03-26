What the Rangers Opening Day Loss Told Us — And What It Didn’t

This was not the opening day the Texas Rangers had in mind, as they went to Philadelphia and lost to the Phillies, 5-3, on Thursday afternoon.

Amid all the pomp and circumstance of opening day, it was the Phillies (1-0) that excelled on the day. Philadelphia scored its runs off two home runs — a two-run shot by Kyle Schwarber and a three-run shot by Alec Bohm. Both were given up by starter Nathan Eovaldi, who was unable to get out of the fifth inning.

Texas made a run in the ninth inning, getting the tying run to the plate with closer Jhoan Duran on the mound.

The Rangers have the day off on Friday before Jacob deGrom takes the mound for the first time this season on Saturday against the Phillies and starter Aaron Nola. Here is what Thursday’s game told and what it didn’t.

What it Told Us

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Road is Not Kind on Opening Day

The Texas Rangers had not won an opening day game on the road since 2003, when it beat the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif. So, Texas was unable to end a 23-year streak.

After that win over the Halos in 2003, here are the Rangers’ opening day losses on the road:

Lost to Athletics, 5-4, 2004

Lost to Angels, 3-2, 2005

Lost to Angels, 4-1, 2007

Lost to Mariners, 5-2, 2008

Lost to Houston, 8-2, 2013

Lost to Athletics, 8-0, 2015

Lost to Kansas City, 14-10, 2021

Lost to Toronto, 10-8, 2022

So the loss to the Phillies means the Rangers have lost nine straight opening days on the road.

Andrew McCutchen Still Has It

The Rangers signed with the Rangers on March 6. He made the opening day roster based on six spring training games. The long-time slugger and former National League MVP got the start as designated hitter based on the matchup against a left-handed hitter. That put Joc Pederson on the bench — at least until starter Cristopher Sánchez left the game.

He ended up with his first hit as a Ranger, a double to center field.

Cutch's first hit as a Ranger... a double! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/GsVI2WD6bf — Rangers Sports Network (@RangersSNtv) March 26, 2026

Just as importantly, he worked the count. He took six pitches and swung at only one out of the zone, a sinker that he fouled off. His double was off a 95 mph sinker.

In his first at-bat, a strikeout, he worked five pitches and fouled three of them off. All four strikes were in the zone.

It’s just one game. But what he showed in spring training immediately translated to the regular season.

What It Didn’t Tell Us

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Did The Rangers Get the Offseason Right?

One game is never a good barometer for what the season will bring (unless one wins, of course). So the Rangers getting shut out is only problematic if it leads to an underachieving season.

But, in a vacuum, nothing worked until the ninth inning. Texas wanted on-base and working counts. The Rangers had four hits and drew only one walk in the first innings. It took outfielder Brandon Nimmo — the offseason’s most significant lineup addition — drew that walk in the eighth inning.

Texas woke up in the ninth with Burger’s two-run home run, along with an RBI single by Danny Jansen, part of a four-hit inning. But the Rangers were unable to get over the hump. It was a moment to build out but it also left one wondering why the Rangers couldn’t get that uncorked earlier?

If the Bullpen is Ready to Save a Game

First, the good news. Between Jalen Beeks, Tyler Alexander and Carter Baumler — all new Rangers relievers — they combined to allow no runs in 3.1 innings. They gave up two hits and one walk while they struck out three. That came after Eovaldi’s rough opening day outing.

There was no drama since the Rangers bats were relatively silent. There is no dissection of how manager Skip Schumaker would deploy his bullpen in a save situation. He’s said that he would use Robert Garcia or Chris Martin based on the matchup. Perhaps he’ll get the chance to use that bullpen in a save situation on Saturday.