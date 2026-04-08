Why Jack Leiter’s Agent Change May Not Hint at New Deal with Rangers

Jack Leiter is off to a great start in his second season as a full-time Texas Rangers starting pitcher.

His last start, which was on Sunday, saw him take a no-decision against the Cincinnati Reds, as he allowed four hits, one earned run and one walk in five innings. He also struck out nine hitters as he gave the Rangers a dominant performance before he turned it over to the bullpen.

On Tuesday, he made news even though he wasn’t throwing. Per Robert Murray of FanSided, Leiter got a new agent through the mega-agency CAA. The agency, based in Los Angeles and known for representing entertainers and other celebrities, has a baseball arm. His new reps will be Ryan Hamill and Andrew Nacario, who run that part of the business, and will be supported by Braden Looper and Matt Nimer.

What Jack Leiter’s Agent Change Means

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jack Leiter. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

In many cases, players change agents because they’re attempting to re-position themselves in negotiations for new contracts. Houston Astros ace Hunter Brown hired mega-agent Scott Boras in 2024 as he prepares for free agency in 2029. Houston had hopes to sign him to a long-term extension, but going with Boras makes it likely Brown will go to market.

In this came, Leiter just needed an agent. Per Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News via X (formerly Twitter), Leiter’s former agent was decertified last year and was no longer allowed to represent him. In the short term, he just needs someone to represents his interests. In the long term, it’s unclear what it means to Leiter’s future with the Rangers.

The right-hander is under team control until he’s eligible for arbitration in 2028. He can’t become a free agent until 2031, so Texas has some peace of mind when it comes to Leiter wearing a Rangers uniform.

But with the talk of Texas trying to get outfielder Wyatt Langford into a long-term extension, Leiter could be worthy of one by season’s end, and those new agents would be responsible for representing his interests as the negotiating table.

After he was taken No. 2 overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, Leiter needed until 2024 to make his MLB debut. In 2025 he joined the Rangers’ rotation and after a slow start he finished with a 10-10 record with a 3.86 ERA, as he struck out 148 and walked 67 in 151 innings. He finished seventh in American League rookie of the year voting.