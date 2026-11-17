The Texas Rangers are clearly looking to trade some of its high-priced talent.

With roughly three weeks before a potential work stoppage, the Rangers are reportedly entertaining the possibility of trading shortstop Corey Seager. It's a two-fold decision. First, it would get the Rangers out from under his contract, though logically Texas will have to pay some of it down. Second, Seager is the one player that could bring Major League talent back in return.

The Rangers want a more competitive and more versatile roster. Dealing Seager is the avenue to make that happen.

But Texas has other needs. Center fielder Evan Carter may miss opening day after hip labrum surgery. The Rangers could use another second baseman if Ezequiel Duran is considered more valuable as a super utility player. Texas may need to trade a prospect to help facilitate trades. The Rangers don't have a deep system, but here’s one player worth considering moving in the right deal.

The Prospect Worth Moving

Paxton Kling walks off his first career four-hit game in the @MLBazFallLeague!



The @Rangers' No. 20 prospect racks up a pro-best five RBIs in the process: pic.twitter.com/V2TVWSeVSh — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 6, 2026

No, it's not top prospect Sebastian Walcott. The Rangers are intent on getting him to the Major Leagues soon. He’s too impactful a player to deal. Among the top 30 prospects Texas has in the system, the one that might make the most sense to trade is outfielder Paxton Kling, who just enhanced his value with a tremendous campaign in the Arizona Fall League.

The former LSU and Penn State outfielder finished the AFL season with a slash of .355/.474/.435 with 13 RBI. he also stole 14 bases and walked 14 times against 15 strikeouts. He finished last season at Double-A Frisco and could be ready for the Majors in 2028. It makes him the perfect sweetener in a deal in which the Rangers trade Seager to a contender for maximum return.

Why? Kling does things that are valuable. He gets on base. He steals bases. He can get from first to third on singles due to his speed. He can play multiple outfield positions. He’s an above average defender.

His speed is natural. He stole 40 bases on 51 attempts in 2026. Plus, his bat is coming around. The former seventh-round pick in the 2025 MLB draft slashed .243/.383/.361 with seven home runs and 34 RBI. He also had 15 doubles and a triple with the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders and the High-A Hub City Spartanburgers.

Kling isn't going to get the Rangers Major League talent on his own. The only prospect in the system that can do that is Walcott. And the Rangers shouldn't trade him. But Kling could be a compliment in a trade alongside Seager that brings MLB to the Rangers. Texas has several solid outfielders in the system and can afford to part with him in the right deal.