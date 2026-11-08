How to Watch Rangers Prospect Sebastian Walcott, Teammates in AFL Fall Stars Game

Volume isn’t everything. But in the case of the Texas Rangers, their contingent of players in the Arizona Fall League’s Fall Stars Game is telling.

The Rangers will send five prospects to the Fall Stars Game, the AFL’s version of an All-Star Game which helps close the regular season for the AFL. There are a handful of regular-season games remaining before the postseason. But Sunday’s game is a chance to honor the best players and prospects in the league.

Sebastian Walcott, the Rangers’ No. 1 prospects, is going to grab headlines. But he’s joined by three of his minor league teammates — outfielder Paxton Kling, catcher Julian Brock, pitcher Alejandro Chiquillo.

Here is how to watch Walcott and the rest of the Rangers prospects in Sunday’s game.

Fall Stars Game

Sebastian Walcott plates two with a 103 mph single to right field 💪



MLB's No. 8 prospect (@Rangers) has 20 RBIs in 13 games this fall. pic.twitter.com/SVgNFCPur4 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) November 3, 2026

When: Sunday

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: MLB Network and MLB.com (streaming)

Teams: American League vs. National League. Rosters were set by MLB earlier this week.

About The Rangers Prospects

Paxton Kling. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Walcott had his development briefly derailed after he suffered an elbow injury that required internal brace surgery in February. He returned by the All-Star break, put on muscle during his rehab and put on a show at Double-A Frisco, showing off the best power numbers of his career.

The Rangers added him late to the AFL roster with a plan to get him three or four games per week in the field and at shortstop. But they’ve been cross training him in the outfield and he played games there earlier this week.

With Surprise he’s slashed .281/.333/.422 with one home run and 20 RBI. He’s likely going to start 2027 at Triple-A Round Rock.

Kling has boosted his fortunes with an impressive AFL outing. The former LSU and Penn State product is slashing .361/.473/.443 with 13 RBI. But his calling card is his speed, and he has stolen 14 bases in 15 chances. He has three doubles and a triple, with 13 walks and 15 strikeouts. He will likely start 2027 at Frisco.

Brock’s emergence gives the Rangers a developmental prospect at catcher where they have precious little depth besides former first-round pick Malcolm Moore. Brock is slashing .250/.452/.341. Like Kling, he’s highly disciplined at the plate with 16 walks and 15 strikeouts. The eighth-round pick in 2023 had a nice bounce back after slashing .197/.312/.332 in 68 games in 2025. He could start next season at Frisco or Round Rock.

Chiquillo put together a solid AFL for the Rangers. He is 1-0 with a 5.52 ERA in five games, with just one start. He has struck out 16 and walked 10 in 14.2 innings as batters are hitting .246 against him. The 23-year-old went 1-3 with a 4.79 ERA in 17 games (13 starts) in 2026 as he struck out 37 and walked 12 in 29.1 innings in a year that saw him end at Class-A Hickory. He could start 2027 at either Hickory or High-A Hub City.