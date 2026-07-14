One Key Change the Rangers Must Make Immediately After the All-Star Break

The Texas Rangers entered the All-Star break on a high note after securing a series win against the Houston Astros. At 49-47, the Rangers maintained the top spot in the American League West.

The Rangers have found new life over the last few weeks, depending on their starting pitching and timely hitting. They've also leaned on unlikely heroes, whether it's infielders Nicky Lopez and Justin Foscue or catcher Elias Diaz.

Texas has won four of its last five series, but it hasn't always looked pretty. There is one area that has to get cleaned up in the second half of the season.

Rangers Must Figure Out Bullpen Situation

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jacob Latz walks off the field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas' bullpen got off to a surprisingly good start to the year, but the cracks have shown lately with injuries to key relievers.

Jakob Junis was placed on the 15-day injured list with a left hip impingement, and his absence has been felt. He's been used as a high-leverage reliever and has posted a 2.80 ERA. Jalen Beeks is out for the year, which has left the Rangers with a lot of inexperienced arms.

Jacob Latz has been revolutionary as Texas' closer. Latz has a 1.16 ERA with 18 saves and earned his first All-Star nod. However, there hasn't been enough consistency with the other relievers, as proven by this weekend series against Houston.

The Rangers had a 3-1 lead in the seventh inning before Chris Martin allowed a two-run homer to tie the game. On Sunday, Texas had a 4-1 lead. The seventh inning got to the bullpen again as Robby Ahlstrom and Peyton Gray allowed three runs and Ben Peoples gave up the lead in the eighth.

Thankfully, the Rangers won both of those games thanks to clutch hitting from Wyatt Langford and Brandon Nimmo. However, Texas needs more sustainability from the backend of the bullpen.

Rangers Must Trade for a Reliever

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jakob Junis pitches. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't a short-term solution for the Rangers' bullpen struggles until the trade deadline. Junis' return will be a welcome one, but they'll need guys like Grey and Tyler Alexander to step up in the meantime.

If Texas continues to be a playoff contender by the trade deadline, expect president of baseball operations Chris Young to make a trade. Last year, he traded for relievers Phil Maton and Danny Coulombe.

There is some talent in this Texas bullpen, but its need for dependable high-leverage relievers is apparent, and it could be the next step to a postseason run.