Three Rangers Matchups That Matter in Lineup Against Tigers, Jack Flaherty

The Texas Rangers needed a day off. They really needed it.

After 15 games in 15 days, after 17 separate transactions and after winning 10 games in 15 tries, the Rangers (45-43) have some semblance of control in the American League West, though the Seattle Mariners have been hugging their bumper for a week. That’s sure to continue. The Mariners have one of the American League’s best rotations and their offense has come around since the two teams met earlier this season.

The thing is Texas’ offense has come around too. Thanks to a resurgence at the plate the Rangers have the best record in the American League since late May. It’s the biggest reason that Texas could be in first place in the division by the All-Star break. It’s positioned president of baseball operations Chris Young to make a case for more talent at the trade deadline.

Here is Saturday’s lineup and three matchups that matter.

Texas Rangers Lineup for July 4, 2026

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday’s lineup will be posted when it is released by the team.

Detroit Tigers at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Saturday: 3:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Tigers: Detroit SportsNet; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Tigers: WXYT 97.1 FM

Starting Pitchers

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Kumar Rocker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saturday: Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (2-6, 3.83) vs. Tigers RHP Jack Flaherty (1-8, 4.97)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Joc Pederson: This could be a good game for Joc Pederson. He’s been hitting the ball much better since May and he has a great history against Jack Flaherty. He’s hit three home runs, driven in five runs and has a .304 batting average in 23 plate appearances. He’s hit five home runs and driven in six runs in his last seven games and has slashed .296/.345/.852 in that span.

Evan Carter: The left-handed hitting center fielder has three hits against left-handed pitching this week and that’s a big step in the right direction for him. But, in his last seven games he’s slashed .300/.364/.450 with a home run and three RBI. He’s starting to produce in time for the back half of the season.

Josh Smith: He’s emerging as one of the most intriguing bats for the second half of the season. The Rangers will use him at some point on Saturday, but not because he’s a good matchup against Flaherty. He only has one hit in seven at-bats, though that hit was a home run. But, in his last seven game he’s batting .450, including the home run on Thursday, his first of the season. Granted that’s across a couple of months, but it’s encouraging.