Rangers Beat Rays to Salvage Homestand, Catch Break in AL West Chase

There was a little desperation in the air at Globe Life Field on Sunday. The Texas Rangers responded favorably.

Needing a victory to salvage a four-game series split with the Tampa Bay Rays and to claim a winning homestand, the Rangers defeated the Rays, 8-6 as they head into an off day on Monday and a six-game road trip to Seattle and Arizona that starts on Tuesday.

Texas (71-73) has not been a good road team this year. The Rangers really needed this win.

Tampa Bay grabbed a 5-1 lead heading into the bottom of the fourth inning, where the Rangers tied things up with a two RBI home run from Jake Burger and a two-RBI double by Justin Foscue. Texas then took the lead for good with a two-run fifth, as both Elias Diaz and Ezequiel Duran singled home a run. The Rangers didn't cruise to the win, but they did enough to hang on.

Texas has nine home games and nine road games remaining. Every opportunity to cut into Houston's lead in the American League West is precious. And on Sunday, the Rangers caught a break.

AL West Race

Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Astros: 73-71

Rangers: 71-73 (two games back)

Astros Magic Number to Clinch Playoff Berth: 17

The Astros’ magic number to clinch a playoff berth was put in a holding pattern after they lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the final game of their three-game series on Sunday. Houston has now lost two straight games and coupled with the Rangers’ win on Sunday their lead is a bit more precarious.

The Astros are also off on Monday, and they will also be on the road on Tuesday. Houston has a much different trip ahead. The Astros get three games at the Philadelphia Phillies and three games at the Tampa Bay Rays. It's a more rigorous schedule than what's ahead for the Rangers. Even though Texas has been under .500 on the road this year, every little bit helps.

A friendly reminder that if the Astros and the Rangers end up tied for the AL West lead at the end of the season, the Astros get the playoff berth due to the tiebreaker.

AL Wild Card Race

Cleveland Guardians center fielder Daniel Schneemann. Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cleveland: 73-71 (final wild card berth)

Toronto: 72-71 (1.0 games back)

Texas: 71-73 (2.0 games behind)

Magic Numbers

Cleveland: 18

Texas: 19

Toronto: 19

It was a good day for Cleveland. The Guardians beat the Tigers to wrap up their four-game series and the Blue Jays, who tied the Guardians for the final wild card berth on Saturday, fell to the Kansas City Royals. That put Cleveland back in position for the final AL wild card berth and trimmed their magic number to clinch a playoff berth to 18. The best of the Rangers could do was hold steady at two games back. But it's better than the alternative.

Texas won the season series with Cleveland which is important for tiebreaker purposes. The Rangers still have three more games left with Toronto at home from September 18-20.