Rangers Live Score for AL West Division Showdown vs Angels on Sunday

The Texas Rangers need a win to salvage something out of their three-game series with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Rangers (25-28) have already lost the series and will come home from their three-city, nine-game road trip with a losing record. All that is left is to try and gather some momentum for the seven-game homestand, which starts on Monday against the Houston Astros.

The Angels (19-34) are bringing up the rear in the AL West, but they’ve managed to claim wins over Texas’ two best pitchers, Jacob deGrom and Nathan Eovadi. deGrom gave up two early home runs in his start and left after three innings. Eovaldi was excellent for seven innings but ended up on the hook for the loss.

Below is the lineup for the Rangers. You can keep up with live updates throughout the contest from the Inside the Rangers on SI staff.

Texas Rangers vs. Los Angeles Angels

Texas Rangers manager Skip Schumaker. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Time: 6:05 p.m. CT, Saturday

Where: Angel Stadium, Anaheim, Calif.

TV: Rangers, Angels: NBCSN/Peacock

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Angels: KLAA 830, Angels ES

Pitching Matchup

Texas: LHP MacKenzie Gore (3-4, 4.78) vs. Angels: LHP Reid Detmers (1-5, 5.07)

Matchups to Watch

Based on the starting pitching matchups, these hitters bear watching:

Rangers: C Kyle Higashioka (.333 average, one home run, three RBI for career vs. Detmers); 3B Josh Jung (.000 average, no hits in 11 career at-bats against Detmers).

Angels: Jorge Soler (.286 average, one home run, three RBI in seven at-bats against Gore); Adam Frazier (one home run, two RBI in one at-bat against Gore).

Rangers Lineup

The Texas Rangers lineup will be posted below when it is released, likely three hours before first pitch.