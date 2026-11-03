Rangers Claim Jose Butto to Bolster Bullpen, Outright Michael Helman

The San Francisco Giants were in an extreme roster pinch. The Texas Rangers are the beneficiary.

The Giants waived Jose Butto after the World Series and the Rangers claimed him off waivers and put him on the 40-man roster on Monday, giving Texas a potential right-handed arm to work in a set-up role against presumed closer Jacob Latz next season.

To make room, the Rangers designated outfielder Michael Helman for assignment, and he went unclaimed on waivers. He was assigned to Triple-A Round Rock. He does not have the service time to refuse the assignment.

Jose Butto Joins Rangers

San Francisco Giants pitcher Jose Butto. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Butto pitched just two innings for the Giants last season and developed a blood clot in his arm that required surgery and ended his season. He’s expected to be ready for 2027. The Giants had nearly 20 players on their 60-day injured list and they had to either be activated or waived before Monday’s 5 p.m. deadline to cure 40-man roster.

The Rangers hope that Butto can be a low-cost option for the bullpen after seeing last year’s top right-handed set-up man, Jakob Junis, turn down his mutual option over the weekend.

Butto has pitched in the majors since he broke in with the New York Mets in 2022. He two solid seasons in 2024 and 2025. In 2024, he went 7-3 with a 2.55 ERA in 30 games as he had three saves in six chances. He struck out 79 and walked 38 in 74 innings. The following season he went 5-3 with a 3.90 ERA in 55 games, with 58 strikeouts and 32 walks in 67 innings.

Butto was traded to the Giants from the Mets at the 2025 deadline as part of a four-player deal that netted the Mets reliever Tyler Rogers and the Giants starter Blade Tidwell and outfielder Drew Gilbert.

Before the blood clot, Butto threw two innings, giving up four walks and striking out five hitters in three appearances.

The Rangers are out to reshape their bullpen again in 2027, this time with Latz as the closer. He started spring training as a candidate to be the fifth starter in the rotation but ended up being an All-Star closer for Texas. Texas has several other relievers under team control for 2027, including Robby Ahlstrom, Gavin Collyer, Robert Garcia, Peyton Gray, Adam Macko, Michel Otanez, Ben Peoples and Chase Silseth. Butto would be an experienced addition.

The Rangers also promoted pitcher Aidan Curry to the 40-man roster last weekend in a move to protect him from other teams in a potential Rule 5 draft that may not happen if there is a work stoppage after Dec. 1.