Texas Rangers Predicted To Make Massive $66 Million Bet on Elite Reliever

The Texas Rangers have an interesting offseason agenda ahead of them. With general managers from each Major League Baseball franchise meeting in Las Vegas from Monday through the end of this week, the Rangers have to stay focused on their tasks at hand.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the Rangers' President of Baseball Operations, Chris Young, and his team have been informed that the payroll will not be increasing, meaning that if they need to bring in talent through free agency this offseason, they're going to have to shed some salary.

Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, and Corey Seager are all names that were named available. For a Rangers franchise that hasn't surpassed a .500 record since winning the World Series in 2023, it may be time to take a risk, especially with this latest prediction that favors Texas in the bidding for one of the hottest relievers in free agency.

Rangers Predicted to Sign Adrian Morejon

San Diego Padres pitcher Adrian Morejon (50) reacts in the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Petco Park. Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Sports Illustrated's Nick Selbe, the Texas Rangers are predicted to sign San Diego Padres reliever Adrian Morejon this offseason to boost the back end of the bullpen. In Selbe's prediction, he believes the deal will be worth $66 million over three seasons, averaging to $22 million per season.

Morejon will be a hot commodity this offseason, with many knowing he's one of, if not the best reliever on the market. His 2026 season ended with a 2.83 ERA through 86 innings with the Padres, which set a new career high in innings pitched.

The Rangers bullpen could use some help after posting a 4.47 ERA (according to Covers.com) in 2026. However, for this to be possible, we return to Chris Young's financial problem this offseason. For the Rangers to spend, they have to remove some excess money from the books.

If Morejon is expected to cost upward of $20 million per season, given the reliever he's turned into, Texas have to look at the best-case scenarios if they were to trade a player like Nathan Eovaldi or Jacob deGrom. Keep in mind, both Eovaldi and deGrom have a no-trade clause in their contract, which deGrom used this past season to block a trade that would have sent him to the Atlanta Braves.

Players have waived their no-trade clauses in the past, so it isn't out of the question for the Rangers to do so. But with all the money and cooperation that would have to work in the franchise's favor, it may be difficult for Selbe's prediction to come true, unless something drastic changes the scene in the coming days.