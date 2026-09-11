Rangers-Diamondbacks Series Preview: How to Watch, Probable Pitchers, Injured List

It comes down to trust. Does anyone trust the Texas Rangers to find a way to make the playoffs? The answer increasingly appears to be no.

The Rangers (72-75) head to Arizona to face the Diamondbacks after having squandered yet another opportunity to win a road series. Texas was in Seattle, won the first game and then lost the next two in the series. Thursday's game was set up perfectly for a victory. Jacob deGrom pitched one of his best games of the season, but the Rangers’ bullpen lost the lead after he left the game.

The Rangers have not won a series on the road since the All-Star break. In fact, Texas is 6-16 in its last 22 games away from Globe Life Field. With 15 games remaining, the Rangers have no margin for error but no reason to believe that they can suddenly flip a switch and went away from home.

The Rangers lost a game on the Houston Astros in the American League West and are now three games back. It might as well be a four-game lead considering the Astros own the tiebreaker if the pair end up tied.

Texas is also two games out of the final wild card berth, held by the Cleveland Guardians. Major League Baseball has now added a new column to its standings page. It's wild card elimination. The Rangers magic number to be eliminated from the wild card race is 13.

Here is a preview of the series, with the pitching probables and the injured list.

Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks

Texas Rangers pitcher Kumar Rocker. Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Chase Field, Phoenix

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 8:40 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Diamondbacks: DBacks.TV

Saturday: 7:10 p.m. — TV TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Diamondbacks: DBacks.TV

Sunday: 3:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Diamondbacks: DBacks.TV

Radio: Rangers: 105.3 The Fan (Friday and Saturday), KRLD 1080 (Sunday), KFLC 1270; Diamondbacks: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, La Campesina 101.9 FM & 860 AM

Probable Pitchers

Friday: Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore (8-10, 4.51) vs. Diamondbacks RHP Merrill Kelly (9-13, 5.06)

Saturday: Rangers RHP Kumar Rocker (5-11, 4.61) vs. Diamondbacks RHP Brandon Pfaadt (7-2, 3.53)

Sunday: Rangers TBA vs. Diamondbacks LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (15-5, 2.55)

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

10-Day Injured List: C Kyle Higashioka (right flexor strain), 3B Josh Jung (left calf strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Nathan Eovaldi (right posterior elbow inflammation), RHP Payton Gray (right elbow inflammation), RHP Cole Winn (right rotator cuff strain).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), OF Michael Helman (multiple fractures on right hand), LHP Jalen Beeks (flexor tendon surgery), RHP Jose Corniell (right flexor strain), RHP Jack Leiter (right ankle posterior impingement),

September Series: at Arizona, Sept. 11-13; vs. Boston, Sept. 15-17; vs. Toronto, Sept. 18-20; vs. New York Mets, Sept. 22-24; at Minnesota, Sept. 25-27.