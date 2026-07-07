Why Rangers Should — and Shouldn’t — Trade for Willson Contreras

It's still not clear if the Texas Rangers will be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 3.

When president of baseball operations Chris Young was asked the question last weekend he sidestepped it, choosing to talk more about the improved play of his current team than about how he might augment it at the deadline.

Several factors will decide what he does. But that isn't stopping national outlets from creating trade options list and connecting the Rangers to players.

Recently ESPN updated its top 100 trade candidates list and Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras was connected to the Texas Rangers, along with other teams. Would trading for Contreras be the right thing or the wrong thing for the Rangers to do? Let's explore the question.

Why The Rangers Should Trade for Contreras

Boston Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has consistent power and on-base, two things the Rangers value. He moved to first base from catcher two seasons ago to extend his career. But he’s always had power. In four of the last five seasons he’s hit at least 20 home runs, including this season. He already has 20.

His on-base percentage is consistently where Texas wants it, too. He’s at .378 so far this season and hasn’t been below .339 in a season in his career. While his walk-to-strikeout ratio is better than two-to-one, he does draw close to 50 walks a season. He’s already generated 34 free passes in 86 games.

He’s become a better defender at first base. He had nine errors in 2025, and he only has three errors this season. He’s improved in defensive runs saved too. He’s not an elite defender but he’s not a liability. He’s league average. With his bat, that’s enough.

In this scenario the Rangers could unload Jake Burger, either to the Rangers or to another team, as he still has two years of team control. Contreras would be an upgrade when it comes to on-base percentage and walks.

Contreras could fit into the third spot in the order and give sluggers like Josh Jung and Brandon Nimmo protection. He also comes with at least one more year of team control and potentially two. He would boost Texas’ lineup right away.

Why Rangers Shouldn’t Trade for Contreras

Boston Red Sox infielder Willson Contreras. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a few risks. First, Contreras is 34 years old. The move to first will extend his career but Texas may get him as he begins a backslide offensively.

Next, there’s the money. He makes $18 million this season, $17 million in 2027 and $20 million on a 2028 team option. The buyout is onerous — $7.5 million. The Rangers trimmed payroll this offseason and will likely do so again next offseason. Adding Contreras’ deal feels like a luxury and Boston is likely to only offset a bit of the contract. Would Rangers owner Ray Davis sign off on that?

Third, Burger isn’t a bad option at first base. He’s certainly having a better season in 2026 with a slash of .246/.309/.432 with 15 home runs 53 RBI. He’s capable of matching his 2024 numbers (29 home runs, 76 RBI with Miami). Plus, he’s cheaper, both this season and in the long run.

Finally, the cost would be significant to acquire him. Yes, Texas could move Burger in the deal. But that won’t be nearly enough to pry Contreras from Boston. Young would have to give up either another MLB-ready player and a prospect, or two or three Top 30 prospects. Young has surrendered eight in the last year in trades for Merrill Kelly and MacKenzie Gore. Is that premium worth it? Plus, Contreras has a no-trade clause so he would have to approve any deal.

Contreras’ offense feels like less of a risk due to its consistency. The risk is on the Rangers’ part in what it would have to surrender in trade and ensuring they don’t catch the slugger in a late-career slide. Young would make a bold move like that only if he was sure the return from Conteras would be consistent at the plate.