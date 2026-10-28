Rangers First Baseman Named Philanthropist of the Year

The MLB Players Choice Awards were announced on Wednesday, and a Texas Rangers veteran slugger was recognized for his contributions off of the field.

Rangers first baseman Jake Burger was named the 2026 Philanthropist of the Year, being celebrated by his peers for his contributions as part of the Burger Family Foundation, a non-profit organization run by him and his wife, Ashlyn.

Burger Recognized For His Role in Promoting Down Syndrome Awareness

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through the foundation, Burger has spearheaded numerous charitable initiatives, with many aimed at promoting causes related to Down syndrome. The cause is a personal one, as his daughter, Penelope, was born with the genetic disorder. It is for her that he changed his number to No. 21, a reference to Down syndrome's clinical term, Trisomy 21.

Burger's philanthropy helped launch The Lucky Ranch, a facility based in Nashville designed to create employment opportunities for adults with disabilities. He and his wife also raised over $150,000 through the foundation's "Down Syndrome Is Cool" merchandising initiative and helped the Rangers host "Down Syndrome Awareness Day" at Globe Life Field in each of the past two seasons. He routinely takes time during road trips to visit "GiGi’s Playhouse Down Syndrome Achievement Center" locations across the country.

When he's not involved with Down syndrome-related causes, Burger has also been actively engaged in helping feed Texas Rangers Youth Academy athletes and their families, providing roughly $30,000 in fresh produce and non-perishable goods to the facility in West Dallas.

This recognition, which also carries a $25,000 grant for the foundation, is not the first time Burger has been celebrated by the Players Trust for his charitable efforts. In May, he was named the organization's "Most Valuable Philanthropist", thus earning a $10,000 grant. He was also named Texas' nominee for the 2026 Roberto Clemente Award, which was ultimately won by Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets.

The Players Choice Awards are voted on exclusively by active MLB players. Burger is the first Rangers player to receive the Philanthropist of the Year award, although the players have previously recognized several Texas stars, including Jacob DeGrom (2025 AL Comeback Player of the Year) and Marcus Semien (2023 Man of the Year).

On the field this past season, Burger led the Rangers in home runs (28) and RBI (90) while tying Brandon Nimmo for most games played (155). He remains under team control through 2029, and while there are some questions surrounding his future in Texas, there's hope that he will continue contributing to the organization - both on and off the field.