Rangers Have Reached Point of Playoff Race Where Only Winning Matters

First things first. The Texas Rangers had to win a game. They finally did on Thursday.

The Rangers’ 3-1 win over the New York Mets ended their nine-game homestand and their home schedule. Texas (79-80) ended the homestand 5-4. Losing two out of three to the Mets, who have been eliminated from the playoff race, hurts.

It was a good day to get five quality innings out of starting pitcher Kumar Rocker, who only allowed three hits and a run. The bullpen allowed one hit over the final four innings. Jordan Montgomery got his first save of the season. Josh Jung supplied a two-run home run. Corey Seager supplied a solo shot.

Three games left, all in Minnesota, starting on Friday. The race isn’t entirely in their control. But winning helps.

Rangers Playoff Race Continues

With the win, the Rangers are — temporarily — in the lead in the AL West. The Houston Astros (78-80) play the Athletics on Thursday night, the start of a four-game series in West Sacramento. By the time the game is over, the Rangers will likely be in their hotel rooms in Minneapolis preparing for Friday’s opener. They’ll know where they stand.

If the Astros win, the race is tied with three games left. The Astros have the tiebreaker. If the Astros lose, the Rangers have a one-game lead with three to play. Let’s explore both scenarios.

If the Rangers gain the lead, then it’s imperative that they keep winning. If Texas keeps winning and Houston keeps losing, then the Rangers could clinch the AL West title on Saturday. Why not Friday? If the Rangers win and the Astros lose then Texas would be up by two games, but Houston could still tie them by Sunday and win the division via the tiebreaker. In any scenario, the Rangers must end the season one game ahead of the Astros.

What if the Astros win on Thursday? The race returns to a tie, and the Astros would take the playoff berth if the season ended on Friday. For every game the Astros win, the Rangers must win to keep pace. If both teams keep winning all the way to their respective finales on Sunday, then the Astros would be in the postseason.

What happens if the teams are tied going into Friday, but the Astros win and the Rangers lose? Well, Houston would be up a game. The race wouldn’t be over, but it would be on the doorstep. To overcome a one-game deficit with two games to play, Texas would need to win both and Houston would need to lose both for the Rangers to take a one-game lead and the division.

The Rangers have a chance. But they have no margin for error. A bizarrely average regular season has led them to this moment. Can they finish the job? Three days in Minnesota will tell that tale, with some help from the Astros, if they’re willing to oblige.