Rangers Have Little Margin for Error in Suddenly Tight AL West Race

The Texas Rangers have been playing catch-up for much of the season, just trying to stay within reach of the American League West race. When you look at the division, it is not very impressive. No team has taken control, and it has been that way almost the entire season.

Now, the soft group has just 11 games remaining to put themselves on the right side of the cut line. The Rangers have reached striking distance.

Texas took the win over the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, finishing with a score of 4-2. That victory on their home field improved the season record to 75-76 and, possibly more importantly, extended the current winning streak to three games.

Houston answered back by posting the exact same win score, 4-2, over the Kansas City Royals. This keeps the Rangers at one game behind in the AL West, where the Astros currently sit on top.

A quick glance at the standings and one would believe this is a very close race, but things are not always as they appear. The reality is a little more complicated.

Rangers Must Finish Ahead

Texas Rangers catcher Ezequiel Duran Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Texas wants to be declared the winner of the AL West, they must finish ahead of Houston because the Rangers own the head-to-head tiebreaker. Should Texas just erase the one-game deficit, they would still be short of the win and tied, which would make the Astros the champions.

So, the goal is simple: They must pass the Astros.

The two clubs will not meet again on the field during the regular season, so neither one necessarily holds all the cards in determining the outcome.

The Rangers have given themselves a legitimate opportunity to win the division, though.

Jacob deGrom and the entire Texas team looked settled in back at Globe Life Field on Tuesday. deGrom struck out eight and allowed two runs over five innings despite having recently suffered from groin tightness.

Texas was hot in the second inning, and not just outside. Inside the ballpark, the Rangers scored all four of their runs in the second. Elias Diaz delivered a two-run double and Corey Seager went on to add a two-run single.

Jacob Latz finished the game off and earned his 30th save of the season.

Final Homestand is Crucial

Texas Rangers designated hitter Cory Seager rounds the bases Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers getting hot and winning couldn’t come at a better time.

Texas is in the midst of its final homestand during the regular season. The Boston series will be followed by the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets coming to town. Then the team will head out for the final series on the road against the Minnesota Twins.

The Rangers have a chance to make a move without needing head-to-head competition with Houston.

The Astros aren’t going to go away quietly, though.

Jeremy Pena hit two home runs on Tuesday evening against Kansas City and Yordan Alvarez continues to do damage after hitting his 39th homer of the season.

The Astros are also getting to experience being in their home field for a bit where they will meet the Royals and then take on the tough Atlanta Braves.

The Rangers will be watching.

Getting close won’t be close enough for Texas. They have 11 games left to finish the job. Now is the time.