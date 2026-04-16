Rangers Lineup vs A’s: Wyatt Langford Back in Field as Superstar Gets Day Off

For the third straight game, the Texas Rangers have made some significant alterations to their batting order. It has everything to do with the Athletics’ starting pitcher.

The A’s are expected to start left-hander Jacob Lopez, the second time in three days that the Rangers will face a left-handed starter. When Texas faced Athletics left-hander Jeffrey Springs on Tuesday, the Rangers only started two left-handed hitters — Brandon Nimmo and Corey Seager. The rest of the lineup was right-handed, with Texas mixing in their remaining left-handed hitters off the bench once Springs left the game.

Texas has been terrible against left-handed pitching this season, and that isn’t exclusive to left-handed hitters. The splits don’t like. The Rangers are slashing .185/.243/.280 against left-handers and slashing .250/.323/.422 against right-handers.

The Rangers will have to overcome that along with playing a day game after a night game on the seventh game of a 10-day game road trip without a break. The Rangers posted a lineup that gives some of its veterans and left-handed hitters a rest.

Rangers Lineup vs. Athletics for April 16

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

LF Sam Haggerty (S)

CF Wyatt Langford

1B Jake Burger

3B Josh Jung

C Kyle Higashioka

DH Andrew McCutchen

2B Josh Smith (L)

SS Ezequiel Duran

The big note is that Corey Seager is off today. He could pinch hit, but he gets the typical day game off after a night game, as does other left-handed hitters like Evan Carter and Joc Pederson. The only other lefty in the lineup besides Nimmo is Smith, who is batting in the No. 8 spot and playing second base.

Burger is back at first base. Duran takes the start at shortstop. McCutchen is the DH for Pederson. Haggerty, a switch-hitter, moves into the No. 2 spot while Langford is at No. 3. Langford is in center field, his first game in the field since he returned from missing three games with a slight quad strain and serving as the DH since his return on Tuesday.

Getting Ready for the Game

Pitching Matchup

Texas: RHP Jack Leiter (1-1, 4.91) vs. Athletics: LHP Jacob Lopez (1-1, 7.43)

Time: 2:05 p.m. CT

Where: Sutter Health Park, Sacramento, Calif.

TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network. Game can be streamed on Victory+. Athletics: NBC Sports Bay Area

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270

Remaining Games for April: Friday-Sunday, at Seattle; Tuesday-Thursday, vs. Pittsburgh; Friday, April 24-26 vs. Athletics; April 27-29, vs. New York Yankees.