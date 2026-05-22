Rangers Lineup vs. Angels: Stacking Batting Order for Grayson Rodriguez

The Texas Rangers have scored 29 runs combined in their last four games. Can they keep the runs coming against the Los Angeles Angels?

The Rangers (24-25) and Angels (17-34) begin their three-game series in Anaheim on Friday night with the Rangers 1.5 games back of the Athletics (26-24) in the American League West. Texas is one game under .500 and a win would get the Rangers back to level after 50 games and give them their fourth victory in their last five games.

But sustaining offensive excellence has been difficult for Texas. This is one of its best stretches of the season and one should be aware that three of those games came against the Colorado Rockies in Denver, where offense tends to be inflated.

Texas will get a much better sense against the Angels of whether the past four games is just a spike or real momentum toward getting the offense back on track.

The Rangers are one series away from returning to Arlington. After the final game against the angels on Sunday, the Rangers hop on a plane and head back to Arlington to begin a seven-game homestand that starts on Monday against the Houston Astros. It's a Silver Boot Series that begins on Memorial Day.

Rangers Lineup on May 22

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran salutes second baseman Justin Foscue after a game. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

DH Joc Pederson (L)

3B Josh Jung

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

SS Ezequiel Duran

1B Jake Burger

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

2B Justin Foscue

CF Evan Carter (L)

C Danny Jansen

RHP Jacob deGrom

Even though Angels starter Grayson Rodriguez has been in the Majors since 2023, he missed the 2025 season with an injury so there aren’t as many matchups with experience as one might expect. Three hitters to have .500 batting averages against him in small samples.

Burger has a home run in two at-bats. Foscue has a hit in two at-bats. Josh Jung has two hits and an RBI in four at-bats. Leaving the trio out of the lineup would be unacceptable, especially after a day off.

Jansen has faced Rodriguez the most, which makes sense given the pair played in the AL East against one another for a couple of years. But his batting average is .100, with one hit in 10 at-bats. This wouldn’t be a bad time to put Kyle Higashioka behind the plate, even though he doesn’t have a career at-bat against him.