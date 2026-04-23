Rangers Lineup vs Pirates: Why Texas Moved Designated Hitter in Batting Order

With their home winning streak snapped at four games, the Texas Rangers hoped to start a new one when they face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night at Globe Life Field.

First pitch for the finale is 7:05 p.m.

Texas (12-12) Got a two-run home run from Josh Jung early on Friday, fell behind by two runs and tied the game in the bottom of the eighth on a two RBI single by Jake Burger. But the Pirates (14-10) blasted the Rangers bullpen for four runs in the top of the ninth, including a massive three-run home run by Oneil Cruz, who had a three-run home run robbed by Rangers center fielder Evan Carter on Wednesday.

The Rangers could take a bit of solace in that the Athletics also lost on Wednesday, keeping Texas one-half game back in the American League West. But, that also meant the race tightened, with the Los Angeles Angels now 1.5 games back, the Seattle Mariners 2.5 games back and the Houston Astros 3.5 games back.

Rangers Lineup vs. Pirates on April 23

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

DH Joc Pederson (L)

SS Corey Seager (L)

1B Jake Burger

3B Josh Jung

CF Evan Carter (L)

C Danny Jansen

2B Josh Smith (L)

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

RHP Jacob deGrom

The big question facing Texas is how they'll arrange their lineup with Wyatt Langford out for the next several days with his Grade 1 flexor strain. On Wednesday, the Rangers went with Ezequiel Duran in left field and batted him in the ninth spot on the order. On Thursday, against another right-handed starter, the Rangers have decided to use left-hander Alejandro Osuna in the nine spot and put him in left field.

The big move in the lineup is Pederson, who will hit in the No. 2 spot normally reserved for Langford. The left-hander, who has struggled in most of his time with Texas, is batting better of late — .231/.369/.308 for the season and .333/.500/.333 since April 10. If the Rangers are emphasizing on-base percentage, Pederson is the best option in an order with six left-handed hitters.

With their offensive performance in the first two games of the homestand, the Rangers are now slashing .212/.275/.327 at home. That’s a 12-point improvement on the batting average since returning from the previous road trip. With the Pirates throwing another right-hander, the Rangers need to jump on him quickly. Texas is slashing .250/.329/.418 against right-handers and .206/.271/.312 against left-handers. The Pirates have two lefties in the bullpen with at least one day’s rest — Evan Sisk and Mason Montgomery. Texas needs a lead before the Pirates tap into either of those relievers.

Also of note: Just one Rangers player has faced Pirates starting pitcher Bubba Chandler. Catcher Danny Jansen has one at-bat against him and has a hit.