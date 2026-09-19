Rangers Set Lineup Behind Cal Quantrill in Saturday Showdown with Blue Jays

Stop me if you've heard this before. The Texas Rangers have a chance to take the lead in the American League West.

For the second time this week, the Rangers (77-77) enter action tied with the Houston Astros for the lead in the AL West. After Texas fell a game behind Houston with their loss to Boston on Thursday, the Rangers defeated the Toronto Blue Jays, 7-1, on Friday, as the Astros fell to the Atlanta Braves, 6-2.

That put the division race back in a knot with eight games remaining for both teams. Houston owns the head-to-head tiebreaker, so the Rangers must win the division outright.

There was another compelling sidebar as the Rangers prepared for Saturday's game. Texas is one game behind the Chicago White Sox for the final AL wild card berth, and the White Sox were playing Detroit on Saturday afternoon. If the Rangers win on Saturday and the White Sox lose, then the White Sox would remain one game ahead of … the Astros. At that point, Houston would be on the outside of the playoff race.

The records are average but the race is compelling if nothing else.

Rangers Lineup for Sept. 19, 2026

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

SS Ezequiel Duran

DH Corey Seager (L)

3B Josh Jung

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

1B Jake Burger

2B Nicky Lopez (L)

C Danny Jansen

CF Evan Carter (L)

Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers

Texas Rangers center fielder Brandon Nimmo. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Saturday: 6:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Blue Jays: SportsNet, TVA Sports; Radio: Rangers: 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080 (Sunday), KFLC 1270; Blue Jays: SN590 THE FAN.

Probable Pitchers

Saturday: Rangers RHP Cal Quantrill (9-5, 2.50) vs. Blue Jays RHP José Soriano (12-7, 3.56)

Three Rangers Matchups That Matter

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Burger: This has the potential to be a big game for Burger. He's faced Soriano seven times in his career and has a .571 batting average with two RBI. The only thing missing is a home run. The Rangers could use one Saturday.

Wyatt Langford: This is another situation where the Rangers have a favorable matchup. Langford has faced Soriano eight times in his career with four hits and three RBI. Langford's numbers have been perking up a bit of late, and the Rangers need that to continue as they chase the playoff berth.

Corey Seager: He continues to produce no matter who he’s facing. He’s batting .274 with five home runs and 12 RBI in his last 15 games. He’s coming off a 1-for-4 game on Friday and has a solid history with Soriano, including a .364 batting average in 11 at-bats with a home run and three RBI.