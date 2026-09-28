Every Rangers Player Set to Become a Free Agent This Offseason

The Texas Rangers did not have the finish to their season they were hoping for. They fell one game short of winning the AL West and making the playoffs.

Now an offseason of soul searching begins. But while they're doing that there will be drama swirling around them and the rest of Major League Baseball’s 29 other teams and its players.

MLB owners and the MLB Players Association are trying to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement. If they're not able to negotiate a new deal by Dec. 1, then the owners will lock the players out, like they did during the 2021-22 offseason. This time around the owners seem dug in on getting a salary cap. And the players seem dug in on not having a salary cap. There are a host of other issues, but that's the one looming question that could delay next season.

Texas can conduct business until the lockout begins. After that they'll be in a holding pattern just like everyone else in baseball. Now that the season is over, here is a list of all players on the Rangers’ 40-man roster that are free agents after the World Series. Three players have mutual options that may or may not be triggered while the rest are unrestricted free agents.

DH Joc Pederson

Texas Rangers designated hitter Joc Pederson. Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two-year contract that Pederson signed before the 2025 season comes with an $18.5 million mutual option, meaning that both sides must trigger the option for Peterson to remain with the Rangers in 2027. It's unlikely that Texas will trigger its side of the option, considering the Rangers went to great lengths to trim payroll before this season.

C Kyle Higashioka

Higashioka signed a two-year deal with the Rangers before the 2025 season and like Pederson his contract comes with a mutual option for 2027. His option is much less — $7 million. Texas has Danny Jansen under contract through 2027 and has Logan O’Hoppe under team control as well. That option is good money for a tandem catcher, but the Rangers are unlikely to trigger it.

RP Jakob Junis

Junus signed a one-year deal with a mutual option before this season. Of the three players with mutual options his deal is the least cost prohibitive at $5 million. Plus, he provided the Rangers a strong set up man to go for closer Jacob Latz. The Rangers are more likely than not to trigger their option. Then the question becomes whether Junis triggers his side of waits to see how the new CBA shakes out?

SP Cal Quantrill

Texas Rangers pitcher Cal Quantrill. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas would probably love to have Quantrill back for 2027 after he proved himself valuable as a multi-inning reliever and as a starter, especially in the wake of the injury to Jack Leiter. He missed the end of the season with a right lat strain, but before that he delivered the Rangers their best starting pitching performances in August and September. He should have a considerably better free agent market than he had an offseason ago.

RP Jalen Beeks

Beeks signed a $1.6 million deal with the Rangers during spring training and up until he suffered an elbow injury he gave Texas a solid left-handed option out of the bullpen. Considering he will miss most of the 2027 season, it’s unlikely the Rangers will make a push to keep him this offseason. They might circle back during spring training depending on where his rehab is at.

SP Jordan Montgomery

The Rangers landed Montgomery on a $1.25 million deal and waited until he wrapped up his Tommy John rehab before activating him in August. He ended up being used as a reliever. He likes it in Texas. It's possible the Rangers could pursue Montgomery as a free agent once they're allowed to, depending upon how the market shakes out and whether Montgomery did enough this season to get teams interested in him.

RP Tyler Alexander

Texas Rangers pitcher Tyler Alexander. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers landed the TCU product on a $1.125 million deal in the offseason, and he ended up becoming one of their best relievers. He could be used as an opener, a multi-inning reliever or even a ninth inning left-handed closer and he was effective in every role. The good news for Texas is that he’s the type of reliever they want. The bad news for Texas is that he may have a market he didn't have last offseason.

INF Nicky Lopez

The Rangers landed Lopez in May on a veteran minimum deal and while they wanted him for his glove, he gave them much more offense than they expected. He became a good matchup against left-handed pitching and gave the Rangers plenty of great defense down the stretch. Texas could land him again on the veteran minimum deal, but Lopez is likely to wait to see how the CBA shakes out as he's 31 years old.

P Trevor Williams

The Rangers landed Williams on a veteran minimum deal when the rosters expanded on Sept. 1 as the Washington Nationals released their former starter and reliever after he recovered from elbow surgery. Williams gave the Rangers some nice innings down the stretch and he could be had on a one-year deal to give them a backstop in their starting rotation, much like Cal Quantrill.

C Elias Diaz

Texas Rangers pinch hitter Elias Diaz. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like Lopez, Diaz was a player the Rangers signed in May. And, like Lopez, Texas got much more out of Diaz than it expected. At times he became their everyday catcher and became a highly productive offensive piece in the middle of the season. But as with Higashioka, there's a good chance the Rangers will let Diaz walk because of what they already have under contract.