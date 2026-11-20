The Texas Rangers faced the non-tender deadline on Friday with little reason to rock the boat. They made just one move.

The Rangers tendered contracts to all but one of their pre-arbitration and arbitration-eligible players on Friday, opting to non-tender right-handed pitcher Jose Butto while retaining the rest of the group.

With Texas expecting to field a flat payroll for 2027 — around $190 million — and a potential labor lockout next month, the Rangers opted to basically keep what they had.

As the deadline passed, the Rangers stood at 36 players on their 40-man roster, which leaves room for Major League free agents — if Texas can sign any by Dec. 1.

Non-Tender Deadline Passes

Texas Rangers starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rangers were not expected to non-tender any pre-arbitration players, but Butto was the exception. Under the current CBA they make less than $1 million in 2027, though that could change with the new CBA. The questions were around Texas’ 10 arbitration-eligible players.

Last offseason the Rangers non-tendered several arbitration-eligible players to save payroll including outfielder Adolis Garcia and catcher Jonah Heim. There was less need for that this offseason, though president of baseball operations Chris Young and his staff are exploring potential trades that would trim payroll.

Texas’s 10 arbitration-eligible players included pitcher MacKenzie Gore, first baseman Jake Burger, infielder Ezequiel Duran, third baseman Josh Jung, catcher Logan O’Hoppe, pitcher Cody Bradford, pitcher Robert Garcia, outfielder Wyatt Langford, outfielder Evan Carter and pitcher Jacob Latz. Per MLB Trade Rumors the group is estimated to make $38.3 million.

Tendering a contract is not the same as agreeing to terms. By tendering these players a contract, the Rangers are indicating they want to sign them for 2027. The arbitration-eligible players will be able to negotiate with the team or go through arbitration, unless the work stoppage begins on Dec. 2. At that point, business will cease until a new CBA is reached. The Rangers haven’t been to an arbitration hearing in more than 25 years.

Texas has less than two weeks to sign free agents or facilitate trades before the potential work stoppage. Negotiators for both Major League owners and the Players Association traded more proposals on Friday. But those negotiations are not expected to yield an agreement soon.

Owners are intent on implementing a salary cap and floor in the next CBA while players are vehemently opposed to it. The last work stoppage in the 2021-22 offseason led to an agreement in February. These negotiations are expected to last longer.