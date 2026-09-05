Rangers Notes: Jack Leiter’s Next Step in Return from Injury Leads to Arizona

It may be time for the Texas Rangers to realize that getting Jack Leiter back as s starter this season is not going to happen.

Leiter has been shut down from his injury rehab, the result of an ankle surgery, since after his last rehab start on Aug. 26 due to a biceps issue. Now, per MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry, Leiter is heading to the team’s facility in Surprise, Ariz., to continue his rehab.

There are no games going on in Arizona. The Complex League ended in July. But the Rangers do have their pitching lab there and that will allow Leiter to continue his rehab.

With just a few weeks left in the season and Leiter having not started a rehab game in more than a week, it seems unlikely he could return to the rotation this season. Landry reported that a move to the bullpen can’t be ruled out.

Leiter aggravated an extraneous bone in his ankle in April, one that he didn’t know he had, which led to him compensating for the pain before his surgery. He was 3-7 with a 5.29 ERA in 15 starts before the surgery.

Josh Jung Runs

Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Jung. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injured third baseman Josh Jung ran the bases on Saturday, which is a big deal in the context of his return from a left calf injury. This week he has been running in straight lines and in curves but had not run the bases until Saturday. Being able to run the bases full speed has been the issues. Per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required), the intensity of the running was not known.

But, assuming Jung does not have a setback after running on Saturday, McFarland reported the next progression would be a live batting practice and then a rehab assignment. On that timeline, it’s possible that Jung could rejoin the lineup sometime next week when the Rangers are on the road.

Jung has been out since July 25. With him out, the Rangers have used Ezequiel Duran and Cody Freeman at third base, primarily.

Nathan Eovaldi Throws Again

Texas Rangers pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McFarland also reported on the status of starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, who has been out for nearly a month with right posterior elbow inflammation. Eovaldi threw a bullpen on Saturday. Landry reported that Eovaldi threw 40 pitches, broken up into 20-pitch chunks, the equivalent of two innings.

Per McFarland, if Eovaldi recovers well, his next step would be a live batting practice. That could happen as early as Monday, though the Rangers will be off on Monday.

When Eovaldi returned in September of 2023 from an injury, he built up at the Major League level. He may need to do so again if he wants to be a part of a playoff push.