Rangers Predicted To Make $22 Million Move for Surprisingly Dominant Reliever

Looking back at the 2026 season for the Texas Rangers, it is clear that the bullpen is going to need some attention during the offseason. In fact, it should be one of the team’s biggest priorities.

There is now a new free-agent prediction that suggests the team could take a major swing with a significant investment to address that very need.

Sports Illustrated’s Will Laws predicted the Rangers to sign veteran left-handed reliever Sean Newcomb to a two-year, $22 million contract. That prediction also aligns with FanGraphs 2027 free-agent rankings on contract years and value.

Newcomb has had a 10-year career in the Major Leagues where success didn’t come early or easily. Most recently, he spent the 2026 season with the Chicago White Sox and has developed into a multi-inning reliever.

In years past, he has made stops at Atlanta, Chicago (Cubs), Boston, and Oakland.

If he were to find his way to Texas, he could provide some experienced bullpen help the team needs heading into 2027.

Newcomb Could Fill Bullpen Need

Chicago White Sox pitcher Sean Newcomb Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 2026 campaign produced some strong numbers for Newcomb. He finished the season with a 3.09 ERA, 84 strikeouts and a 1.19 WHIP across 90 1/3 innings.

That came after a successful 2025. Over the last two years, Newcomb has recorded a 2.91 ERA and 3.12 FIP while allowing only nine home runs over 182 2/3 innings of work. That is also with three different teams: Boston Red Sox, Athletics and Chicago White Sox.

His multi-inning pitching ability should be enticing to the Rangers, who need more dependable options to fill in between the starting rotation and closer Jacob Latz.

Another key to Texas needing help is losing Jakob Junis, Tyler Alexander and other veterans in free agency.

Latz emerged in 2026 as the team’s reliable closer. Robert Garcia and Chase Silseth are still part of the returning relief options, but the organization needs more depth in order to protect leads.

An experienced left-hander like Newcomb could take a multi-inning approach and give the bullpen more strength over all.

Will Rangers Spend $22 Million?

Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob Latz Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given the Rangers’ financial situation, the projection is a bit interesting.

Disheartening to fans, president of baseball operations Chris Young recently indicated that Texas is expected to have its 2027 payroll align with the previous year which amounted to about $193 million.

Accounting for arbitration increases and free agency, etc. that could leave the team with about $20 million in available spending room. If the team elected to go after Newcomb and settled on the $22 million for two years, that would eat up much of their financial flexibility.

This would also be a significant departure from the past. History has shown the Rangers building their bullpen from relatively inexpensive veteran acquisitions. So while Young has acknowledged the fact that they need to put more strength in the relief corps, it is hard to believe he would take a swath like this.

If the bullpen were the only concern with Texas, it might be different, but they have several areas to address this offseason. Looking over the circumstances, I would have to say this is intriguing but probably unlikely given the Rangers’ past.