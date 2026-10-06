Rangers Prospect Jacob Johnson Near Perfect in Arizona Fall League Debut

If the Texas Rangers have a pitching prospect to watch in the Arizona Fall League it's right-hander Jacob Johnson, who made his AFL debut on Sunday.

Johnson is ranked the No. 17 prospect in the Rangers organization by MLB Pipeline and is one of nine Rangers prospects playing in the AFL. But he's the pitcher Texas hopes develops the most during his month-long stretch in Arizona with the Surprise Saguaros.

He got off to a near-perfect start. He made the start for the Saguaros and claimed the victory has he allowed just one hit in two innings. He struck out two walked none as he faced just seven hitters. Turns out, he’s been dealing like that throughout his debut professional season.

Jacob Johnson’s AFL Debut

Jacob Johnson put on a strikeout show in his ACL Rangers debut ⚡️



8 K over 3 IP for the 19-year-old righty. pic.twitter.com/Xd2TyVIKzD — Rangers Player Development (@TEXPlayerDev) May 5, 2026

The 20-year-old right-hander has quickly positioned himself as a pitcher to watch in the organization even though 2026 was his professional debut. The Rangers selected him in the 11th round of the 2025 MLB draft out of Pearl River Community College in Mississippi. Texas opted to keep him off the field with just one year of collegiate experience.

Johnson started his season in Arizona with the Rangers’ Arizona Complex League rookie team before he earned a promotion to Class-A Hickory. He was sharp at both stops.

In the ACL, he went 1-0 with a 2.84 ERA in eight games, including seven starts. With Hickory he made six starts and went 1-0 with a 2.04 ERA.

He only pitched 43 combined innings, but he showed off good stuff, as he struck out 48 but walked 25. He only allowed one home run and 12 earned runs as batters hit .193 against him.

It wouldn't surprise anyone for Johnson to begin next season at High-A Hub City. Ambitiously, he could find himself at Double-A Frisco by season's end with a performance like 2026.

Johnson isn't the only highly touted prospect for the Rangers playing in the AFL. Their No. 1 prospect, Sebastian Walcott, played shortstop in that game and had two hits.

The Rangers don't plan for Walcott to play every day as he's still working back from internal brace surgery on his right elbow. But since he was cleared to begin playing shortstop last month, the Rangers would like him to continue to build up.

Outfielder Paxton Kling is another highly respected prospect playing for the Rangers in Arizona. In Surprise’s game on Monday, Kling had a walk-off RBI single as part of a 4-for-5 game with five RBI in a 9-8 victory.