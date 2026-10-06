Sebastian Walcott Stays Sharp in Arizona Fall League Debut in Surprise

The Texas Rangers have a plan in place for Sebastian Walcott. The plan started on Sunday.

Walcott, who is the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 8 overall prospect, was in the field for the first time since the Arizona Fall League season began. On Sunday, the second game for the Surprise Saguaros, he was in the field, playing shortstop and batting fourth.

The Saguaros — who play their home games at the Rangers’ training facility in Surprise — won the game, 6-4.

Sebastian Walcott’s AFL Debut for 2026

MLB's No. 8 prospect Sebastian Walcott (@Rangers) fills the box score during his first Fall League game of the season:

2 H

2 RBIs

1 R

1 BB pic.twitter.com/gp7AISN7N8 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 5, 2026

Walcott played in the AFL in 2025, but only briefly as he developed right arm fatigue and was shelved after just a couple of games. The plan is for him to complete the season this time, though he won’t be available every day.

Against the Salt River Rafters, Walcott went 2-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored. He drew a walk, hit a sacrifice fly and was caught stealing.

The Rangers arranged for Walcott to play in the AFL at the last minute as he wasn’t part of their original eight-player allocation. Per Rangers general manager Ross Fenstermaker, Walcott will play shortstop two or three times per week for the Saguaros. On off days he’ll continue fielding and hitting work. Texas doesn’t want to overwork him, even though the 20-year-old missed half the minor league season.

Walcott was in Surprise in February for Major League spring training as he was there on a non-roster invite. After he wrapped up an impressive season at Double-A Frisco in 2025, the expectation was that he would start at Triple-A Round Rock in 2026. But he suffered an elbow injury that required internal brace surgery, performed by Rangers surgeon Dr. Keith Meister.

While he rehabbed the injury Walcott added muscle and was able to return to the minors at the All-Star break, though only as a designated hitter as he wasn’t yet clear to throw. He played 37 games with Frisco where h slashed .329/.404/.608 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI. He nearly bettered his career high of 13 home runs from last season when he played 124 games.

He played his first games at shortstop at the end of the regular season and continued to do so during the RoughRiders’ Texas League playoff run. Once that ended, the Rangers sent Walcott to Round Rock for extra at-bats. He played in two games before that season ended.

Fenstermaker said that Texas isn’t sure where Walcott will go after the AFL. He could be rested until minor league spring training, or he could be sent to a winter league to collect more at-bats.

Since Walcott isn’t on the Major League roster, a potential work stoppage during MLB collective bargaining agreement negotiations won’t halt his progress. The minor league CBA doesn’t expire until the end of the 2027 season.