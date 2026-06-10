Josh Smith’s Notable Position Change in Latest Rangers Injury Rehab Game

After a day off, the Josh Smith injury rehab train rolled down to Triple-A Round Rock.

Smith, who has missed more than a month with two separate injuries and a bout with viral meningitis, played in his third rehab game on Tuesday night as the Express hosted El Paso.

Smith began his rehab assignment on Saturday at Double-A Frisco, but that game was rained out. On Sunday, the RoughRiders played a doubleheader. Smith played in the first game and played part of the second game before he exited.

All the Rangers minor league affiliates were off on Monday. Texas transferred his rehab to Tuesday because Frisco was on the road this week while Round Rock is at home.

Josh Smith’s Latest Rehab Game

Smitty in Round Rock‼️



Josh Smith joins the #RRExpress on a rehab assignment. He will be batting third and playing first base tonight (June 9).



🎟️: https://t.co/fJgROtEo1J pic.twitter.com/bpt04iyXq6 — Round Rock Express (@RRExpress) June 9, 2026

Tuesday's game was notable for one reason. Smith didn't play second base, the job he won with the Rangers and the job that he held until he suffered a right glute injury in Detroit on May 3 and went on the 10-day injured list. He started at first base.

In 2024-25 Smith was the Rangers’ top super-utility player and won the American League Silver Slugger at that position in 2024. With Ezequiel Duran hitting close to .300 and playing second base with the Rangers, Texas could be planning to have Smith slide into a more versatile role when he returns to the majors. Smith was slashing .217/.324/.239 before the injury.

Smith was hit by a pitch in the first inning and was eventually stranded. He grounded out in the third inning and then drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. He followed that in the seventh inning by flying out to left field. He flew out in the ninth inning to finish 0-fof-3 with an RBI.

With Frisco on Sunday, Smith homered in his first at-bat in the first game of the doubleheader and went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a walk and a strikeout. The RBI came on a bloop single. The RoughRiders put him in the lineup for Game 2 and he went 0-for-1 with a walk before he was removed.

With position players, teams typically want to see them play back-to-back games at least once before they consider their return. Smith's case is unique because of his bout with viral meningitis. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker has been candid that he nor the Rangers training staff has dealt with a player that has had that infection.

They're unsure how long it will take Smith to be ready to return. So, they're taking a cautious approach. Plus, while his glute is healed, he had a setback during his original rehab and developed a wrist issue. Smith and Texas need to make sure that issue is cleared up as well.

With Duran playing at an All-Star level, along with Justin Foscue and Nicky Lopez as middle infield backups, the Rangers can afford to give Smith as much rope as he needs to prepare for a return. That's another reason why the Rangers haven't offered a firm timeline for Smith to return to Texas.