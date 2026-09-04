Rangers Set Lineup, New Starting Pitcher Seeking Second Straight Win over Rays

The Texas Rangers are closing in on the final wild card berth in the American League. They just need to keep winning games.

Texas (70-71) hopes to extend a 3-1 homestand on Friday as they host the Tampa Bay Rays (83-57) in the second game of a four-game series at Globe Life Field.

On Thursday night the Rangers delivered a surprise. Texas will use right-hander Trevor Williams as an opener and then bring in probable starter Kumar rocker, as a bulk innings pitcher. The Rangers have employed this strategy twice this season with Rocker, who struggles early in games.

In the previous two instances the Rangers pitched left-hander Tyler Alexander in front of Rocker. Williams pitched on Wednesday in a relief role. This is not a precursor to Williams joining the rotation. But it is a change to what was originally planned. Rocker has pitched well both times as a bulk reliever.

Meanwhile, the Rays are starting a right-hander on the mound which means Texas can get back to using its more traditional left-handed lineup after facing a steady stream of left-handed pitching this week.

The Rangers enter the game two games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West and one-half game behind the Cleveland Guardians for the final AL wild card berth. The Guardians are playing a doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers on Friday.

Rangers Lineup for Sept. 4, 2026

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Joc Pederson (L)

SS Corey Seager (L)

LF Wyatt Langford

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

2B Ezequiel Duran

1B Jake Burger

CF Evan Carter (L)

3B Cody Freeman

C Elias Diaz

Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Friday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: CW33; Rays: Rays.TV; Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Rays: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Probable Pitchers

Friday: Rangers RHP Trevor Williams (0-0, 3.93) vs. Rays RHP Nick Martinez (13-4, 2.99)

Three Rangers Matchups That Matter

Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joc Pederson: Pederson gets back in the lineup and he’s looking for a turnaround after .161/.257/.355 in his last 15 games. There is good news. He has a great history against Martinez, with two home runs and three RBI in five career at-bats. He should get at least three cracks at the right-hander.

Cody Freeman: The young utility player is thriving with regular playing time. In his last 15 games he is slashing .283/.340/.413 with one home run and five RBI. With Josh Jung out of the order, his work at third base has helped Texas ride out his absence for more than a month.

Corey Seager: He has never faced Martinez but that might work to Seager’s advantage. He's coming off a 1-for-4 game against Tampa Bay on Thursday and after going 0-for-4 against the Athletics on Wednesday he went 2-for-3 with an RBI and three runs scored on Tuesday. It's time for his bat to heat up again.