Rangers Set Lineup for Final Playoff Push to Open Mets Series

The Texas Rangers surely had a restful day off on Monday. Now, it's back to work to try and win the American League West crown.

The last time the Rangers won a division title was in 2016. If Texas can outlast the Houston Astros down the stretch. It will win the division and return to the playoffs to the first time since they won the World Series in 2023. The final six-game stretch of the campaign begins on Tuesday against the New York Mets.

The Rangers (78-78) have a one-game lead over the Astros (77-79). Houston is in Seattle for the next two days, followed by four games with the Athletics to end the week. The Rangers host to the Mets for three games, followed by a trip to Minnesota to end the season with three games against the Twins.

Texas enters the week with a magic number of six to clinch a playoff berth. That's a combination of Rangers wins and Astros losses. Texas could clinch a playoff berth as early as Thursday, assuming the Rangers sweep the Mets, and the Astros lose the first three games of their road trip.

The series is also an opportunity for Rangers fans to tip their cap to Marcus Semien, who was traded in the offseason to the Mets for outfielder Brandon Nimmo. Semien played four years for the Rangers and helped them win that 2023 World Series title.

Rangers Lineup for Sept. 22, 2026

Texas Rangers shortstop Ezequiel Duran. Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager (L)

3B Josh Jung

1B Jake Burger

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

CF Ezequiel Duran

2B Justin Foscue

DH Elias Diaz

C Danny Jansen

New York Mets at Texas Rangers

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Tuesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on BZZR; Mets: SNY; Radio: Rangers: 105.3 The Fan, KFLC 1270; Mets: Audacy Mets Radio WHSQ 880AM, Audacy App 92.3 HD2

Probable Pitchers

Tuesday: Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore (8-11, 4.67) vs. Mets LHP Sean Manaea (5-7, 4.74)

Three Rangers Matchups That Matter

Texas Rangers second baseman Justin Foscue. Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Burger: The Rangers first baseman has a good history against Manaea. In eight at-bats, he has a .375 average with two home runs and three RBI. This is a game where Texas needs him in the lineup, even though he’s batting .174 in his last seven games.

Justin Foscue: Foscue has never faced Manaea, but he is the Rangers’ right-handed hitter of choice against left-handed pitching, so he'll be in the lineup on Tuesday. Foscue is batting .353 in his last 15 games with a home run and eight RBI.

Corey Seager: Corey Seager has three hits in nine at-bats against Manaea, along with a home run and an RBI. There is no reason to sit him now. He’s batting .300 with a home run and seven RBI in his last seven games. Texas needs him to be sharp down the stretch.