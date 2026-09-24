How Long Can Rangers Hang Onto General Manager Ross Fenstermaker?

The hiring cycle for Major League general managers is about to start spinning. In fact, it’s already begun.

The Houston Astros parted ways with GM Dana Brown in August. The New York Mets are reportedly hiring former Minnesota Twins boss Derek Falvey to be the GM under president of baseball operations David Stearns.

This is one hiring process that won’t be complicated by the impending work stoppage if MLB and the MLB Players’ Association are unable to reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement by Dec. 1.

Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young, a Dallas native who played for the Rangers, isn’t going anywhere. But his general manager Ross Fenstermaker? Well, he could have options.

Can Rangers Keep Ross Fenstermaker?

Texas Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In an expansive piece by Fansided’s Robert Murray, he talked to player agents about the impending work stoppage but also asked them an interesting question: “Which GM and manager would agents choose to run their team?”

Some picked long-timers like San Diego Padres boss AJ Preller, who at one time worked for Texas. One proposed a combination of three people to run an organization — Fenstermaker as the POBO, Arizona special assistant Jason McLeod as the GM and current Brewers manager Pat Murphy as manager.

“I believe this blend gives an organization forward-thinking leaders that have demonstrated success in this new age of identifying the best talent while still blending the ability to scout and development,” the scout said under condition of anonymity.

That doesn’t mean that Fenstermaker is going anywhere. But if player agents like him, there’s a good chance those doing the hiring like him, too.

Fenstermaker was named the Rangers’ GM in November of 2024. Before that, he was the Rangers’ assistant GM for player development and international relations. In 17 years with the Rangers he’s directed pro and international scouting, served as an international crosschecker and served as a pro scout.

It’s an enviable pathway. He’s learned to scout players, learned how to deal with international players — he gets some credit for landing top prospect Sebastian Walcott — and knows the business side of the game. It helps that Young held his job before he was elevated to POBO after the 2023 World Series championship.

More openings in front offices are likely to happen starting next week as teams look to begin arranging their front offices for next season. Don’t be surprised if Fenstermaker gets a look from teams looking for a new voice in their front office.