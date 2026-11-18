Josh Boyd, who has been integral to the Texas Rangers’ front office and scouting departments for nearly 20 years, is set to depart to San Diego.

Dennis Lin and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) reported on Tuesday that Boyd would be joining the Padres as their director of Pacific Rim operations. The move reunites him with AJ Preller, who worked for the Rangers before he took over the Padres front office.

Boyd was also an area scout for the Padres before he joined the Rangers organization in 2008.

The move also comes after Texas reorganized its front office earlier this offseason, most notably moving Hamilton Wise into a role as the vice president of amateur, domestic and international scouting, a role that overlapped with Boyd’s.

The Rangers and the Padres had not formally announced the move.

The Rangers’ Latest Front Office Loss

Texas Rangers General Manager Chris Young. Credit:Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Boyd slid into a senior advisor role for the amateur and Pacific Rim departments when Texas officially announced Wise’s hire. Before that, he was the vice president and assistant general manager for professional, amateur, and Pacific Rim scouting, a role he moved into in 2021.

Before that, he was the Rangers assistant general manager from 2017-21, where he was responsible for overseeing all aspects of pro player evaluation, including Pacific Rim scouting operations and the R&D department.

Previously, he was a Rangers senior director of player personnel after serving as director of pro scouting from 2009-14. He joined the Rangers in 2008 as assistant director of pro scouting.

Texas is losing nearly 20 years of organizational knowledge as Boyd prepares to move to the west coast.

Other moves the Rangers made to their front office earlier this month included naming Nick Hundley, a former player, as the Rangers’ vice president of player development. Mike Parnell was also promoted to vice president of pro personnel.

The Rangers made no moves at the Rule 5 draft deadline and allowed all of their eligible prospects to be unprotected for next month's draft, which may not happen if Major League owners and the Players Association cannot come to a consensus on a new collective bargaining agreement by Dec. 1.

Texas has until Friday to determine if it wants to non-tender any of its players on its 40-man roster.

Meanwhile, the Rangers are reportedly receiving phone calls about potential trades for starting pitcher MacKenzie Gore and considering shopping both shortstop Corey Seager and pitcher Jacob deGrom for potential trades.