Rangers Top Prospect Sebastian Walcott Overjoyed with Swift Injury Rehab

For Texas Rangers that might not recall, 2025 was supposed to be Sebastian Walcott’s coming-out party in the Arizona Fall League.

The Texas Rangers’ top prospect was shut down after just one game due to right arm fatigue. He and the Rangers both say that had nothing to do with the UCL injury to his right elbow, which led to internal brace surgery in February. But it did rob fall baseball fans of watching one of the game’s best young players.

He’s getting a second chance this fall. The Rangers added him to the AFL roster of the Surprise Saguaros less than a week before the AFL opener, seeing a chance to get him more at-bats and more reps in the field before the stateside minor league shuts down in November.

So far, he’s taken full advantage of the chance.

Sebastian Walcott Says ‘The Elbow Feels Great’

MLB's No. 8 prospect Sebastian Walcott (@Rangers) fills the box score during his first Fall League game of the season:

2 H

2 RBIs

1 R

1 BB pic.twitter.com/gp7AISN7N8 — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 5, 2026

As he told MLB Pipeline’s Jim Callis, he said that the first few games back from the injury — which were in the Arizona Fall League at the All-Star Break — allowed him to get his footing as a designated hitter. Before that, all he had done was injury rehab, which allowed him to put on some muscle that led to him putting up some of the best power numbers of his minor league career.

It didn’t take long for him to get comfortable, he said. Now, the elbow “feels great,” he said.

“I think when I really felt comfortable was like that first full week and things started rolling from there,” he said. “I started getting really comfortable with throwing when I was doing my throwing progression, and while I was hitting, I didn't feel anything, so I was pretty comfortable with how my elbow was feeling. I was really, really confident in that.”

The Rangers have a plan for Walcott, one that is designed to allow him to continue his throwing progression while he gets at-bats. Texas wants him to play in the field two or three times per week. When he’s not in the field, he’ll be the DH. He’s already played one game at shortstop and one game at DH and has slashed .286/.333/.286 in those two games.

When Walcott returned to Double-A Frisco he remained at DH until the final weekend of the regular season, when he was cleared to throw and play shortstop. He played in the field during the Texas League playoffs and was the DH for two games with Triple-A Round Rock.

At the plate, he had his best season even though he only played 37 games at Frisco as he slashed .329/.404/.608 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI. He nearly bettered his career high of 13 home runs from last season when he played 124 games.

Walcott hasn’t yet to hit 21 years old, and the Bahamas native could be ready for the Majors sometime in 2027, assuming he progresses to Round Rock to start the season as expected.