Rangers Plot First Offseason Move for Top Prospect Sebastian Walcott

Sebastian Walcott isn’t done playing just yet.

The Texas Rangers announced on Monday that Walcott, the Rangers’ No. 1 prospect and MLB’s No. 9 prospect per MLB Pipeline, will play in the Arizona Fall League for the Surprise Saguaros. He isn’t replacing any of the eight players that have already been assigned to the AFL, which starts in October.

It’s a slightly unexpected development for the 20-year-old, who played briefly in the AFL last year before he developed right arm fatigue and was shut down. Rangers general manager Ross Fenstermaker announced that Texas has a plan for Walcott for the AFL, in terms of playing time.

Sebastian Walcott’s AFL Plan

Sebastian Walcott is #ValleyBound



The @Rangers No. 1 prospect and @mlbpipeline No. 9 prospect will be headed to Surprise this Fall! Walcott made his season debut in July and hit .325 over 41 games reaching AAA. pic.twitter.com/DZRFIBboer — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) September 28, 2026

This won’t be a situation where he’ll be playing every day, per Fenstermaker.

“He's going to play two to three times a week,” he said. “We're going to continue to get defensive work on the side with him, obviously with limited game opportunities. We’ll see how that goes, and we'll revisit it once the fall league comes to a conclusion in terms of what's next for him.”

What’s next could be an assignment to an international winter league or rest, considering Walcott is working back from internal brace surgery on his right UCL in February, which kept him out of the minor league system until the All-Star Break.

By starting Walcott in the AFL, the Rangers can monitor his progress defensively. When he returned from the injury, he was limited to designated hitter until the final weekend of the regular season with Double-A Frisco. He played with the RoughRiders in the Texas League playoffs and then played two games with the Triple-A Round Rock Express when the playoffs ended.

He put on muscle while rehabbing and it showed in his production in just 37 games with Frisco. He slashed .329/.404/.608 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI. He nearly bettered his career high of 13 home runs from last season when he played 124 games.

In the Texas League playoffs, he slashed .364/.533/.636 for the three-game series and notably had four steals.

Since Walcott isn’t on the Major League roster, a potential work stoppage during MLB collective bargaining agreement negotiations won’t halt his progress. The minor league CBA doesn’t expire until the end of the 2027 season.

For a Rangers organization trying to get younger and more athletic at the Major League level, Walcott would be a perfect fit — provided there is baseball to play in 2027.