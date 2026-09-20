Sebastian Walcott’s Texas League Playoff Run Forces Rangers' Next Move

Sebastian Walcott returned from his elbow surgery in July everything has been trending up for the Texas Rangers No. 1 prospect.

In many respects, his performance for the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders in the Texas League playoffs underscores all the momentum he’s built for 2027.

The series didn't end the way the RoughRiders wanted. They lost to the Amarillo Sod Poodles in three games as the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Double-A affiliate will move on to the championship series.

That could have been the end of Walcott’s minor league campaign. But, on Saturday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) reported that Texas was preparing to promote him to Triple-A Round Rock, which would give him a chance to play two more minor league games.

Is Sebastian Walcott Ready for the Majors?

Sebastian Walcott strikes in September! ⚡️



B2 | FRI 6, AMA 0 pic.twitter.com/PqPuYRml7O — Frisco RoughRiders (@RidersBaseball) September 18, 2026

He concluded his time in Frisco by playing shortstop for the first time since the internal brace surgery for the UCL in his right elbow in February. He continued to play shortstop in all three games of the playoff series, signaling how comfortable the Rangers are with his progress from the surgery.

He continued to roll at the plate. In game one of the series, he only had two official plate appearances and didn't have a hit. Amarillo was cautious with him and walked him three times in the contest. That means Walcott did most of his damage in the final two games in Frisco.

Walcott went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored in Game 2. That included a solo home run in the second inning of a 12-7 loss. He went 2-for-5 with a run scored in Game 3 as Frisco lost, 8-7. He slashed .364/.533/.636 for the three-game series and notably had four steals. He’s an underrated thief and had 32 stolen bases last year for Frisco.

Considering Walcott — who is baseball’s No. 9 prospect per MLB Pipeline — didn’t play until the All-Star Break, his numbers raised eyebrows. He finished the regular season with a slash of .329/.404/.608 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI in just 39 games. He nearly bettered his career high of 13 home runs from last season when he played 124 games.

It does beg the question — what will the Rangers do next with him after Round Rock? They could still send him to the Arizona Fall League to get more at bats. The Rangers have decided their initial list, and he was not on it. He could also go to the Dominican Winter League, which would allow him to face pitchers that have MLB experience. Texas could also decide to let him rest the arm this offseason.

It's clear Walcott will be at Round Rock to start 2027 — unless he stirs things up in spring training, much like Wyatt Langford did in 2024 before claiming an opening day roster spot. But with MLB and the Players' Association not close to a labor deal for 2027, it's not clear when spring training will start. This is part of the reason the Rangers haven't called him up to the Majors. He can continue to develop in the minors regardless of what happens.

This means there's a good chance the Rangers will give their No. 1 prospect plenty of runway to win a job coming out of whatever spring training looks like.