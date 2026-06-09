Rangers-Royals Series Rematch: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Key Matchups

The Texas Rangers will face the Kansas City Royals for the second time in two weeks, this time in a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

The Rangers (32-33) enter the series one game under .500. Texas hasn’t been .500 since May 1, when it won a game at Detroit to move to 16-16. The Rangers have been one game within .500 six times since then but hasn’t gotten back to that mark. Winning two out of three against the Royals would get Texas there before it heads to Boston for a three-game series with the White Sox.

The Rangers are two games behind the Seattle Mariners in the AL West. Texas is tied for the final AL wild card berth and has won seven of its last 10 games, including two out of three over the AL Central leading Cleveland Guardians last weekend.

Kansas City (27-39) continues to slide. The Royals are 9.5 games out of first place in the AL Central and is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Kansas City is monitoring shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. after he left Sunday’s game with right knee soreness.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Rangers injuries and key matchups.

Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Where: Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Tuesday: 6:40 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Royals: Royals.TV

Wednesday: 6:40 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Royals: Royals.TV

Thursday: 1:10 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Royals: Royals.TV

Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Royals: 96.5 The Fan, Royals Radio Network

Starting Pitchers

Friday: Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (5-6, 4.10) vs. Kansas City RHP Stephen Kolek (3-1, 3.22)

Saturday: Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (4-5, 4.23) vs. Kansas City RHP Seth Lugo (2-4, 3.91)

Sunday: Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (2-5, 3.54) vs. Kansas City RHP Michael Wacha (4-4, 3.44)

Key Matchups

Texas Rangers right fielder Brandon Nimmo. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Based on the starting pitching matchups, these are hitters to watch against those pitchers this weekend:

Kyle Isbel (KC) vs. Eovaldi, two home runs, three RBI, .500 average in eight at-bats.

Brandon Nimmo (TEX) vs. Kolek, one home run, three RBI, .400 average in five at-bats.

Starling Marte (KC) vs. Gore, one home run, two RBI, .333 batting average in 15 at-bats.

Nicky Lopez (TEX) vs. Lugo, .300 average in 10 at-bats, one RBI.

Jac Caglianone (KC) vs. Rockier, .333 batting in three at-bats.

Corey Seager (TEX) vs. Wacha, .391 average, two RBI, in 23 at-bats.

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

10-Day Injured List: INF Josh Smith (right glute strain), C Danny Jansen (right forearm strain)

15-Day Injured List: RHP Cole Winn (right arm fatigue), RHP Chris Martin (right shoulder impingement).

60-Day Injured List: LHP Jordan Montgomery (Tommy John surgery recovery), LHP Cody Bradford (left UCL surgery), RHP Carter Baumler (right intercostal strain), LHP Robert Garcia (left shoulder inflammation).

Rangers June Schedule

June 9-11; at Boston, June 12-14; vs. Minnesota, June 15-16, 18; vs. San Diego June 19-21; at Miami June 22-24; at Toronto June 25-28; at Cleveland June 29-July 1.

Note: Rangers-Twins do not play on June 17 due to World Cup game at AT&T Stadium.