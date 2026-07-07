Three Rangers Matchups That Matter in Lineup Against Angels, Jose Soriano

The Texas Rangers got their second day off in four days on Monday. Now, it’s the final week of the first half of the season.

The final six games before the All-Star break begins with a Tuesday night showdown with the Los Angeles Angels in Globe Life Field.

The Rangers (45-45) enter the series in second place in the American League West Division and are 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners in the division. The Houston Astros (45-48) are three games back of the Mariners. Going into the day the Rangers were tied for one of the final AL Wild Card berths.

Texas wants to use the next six games to remain in the playoff race and set up their president of baseball operations, Chris Young, to be a buyer at the trade deadline on Aug. 3. If so, Young can use the All-Star break to make his case to team ownership about the need to add talent at the deadline. Ultimately, owner Ray Davis will decide what Young can do.

The Angels (36-55) have fallen out of the division race, 11 games back of the Mariners. But they can still put a dent in the Rangers’ chances to stay in the race.

Here is Tuesday’s lineup and three matchups that matter to the Rangers.

Texas Rangers Lineup for July 7, 2026

DH Joc Pederson (L)

2B Josh Smith (L)

1B Jake Burger

RF Brandon Nimmo (L)

3B Ezequiel Duran

CF Evan Carter (L)

LF Alejandro Osuna (L)

C Elias Diaz

SS Nicky Lopez (L)

Los Angeles Angels at Texas Rangers

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

Tuesday: 7:05 p.m. — TV: Rangers: Rangers Sports Network, can be streamed on Victory+; Angels: ABTV. Radio: Rangers: KRLD 1080, KFLC 1270; Angels: KLAA 830, Angels ES

Starting Pitchers

Tuesday: Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (7-5, 3.48) vs. Angels RHP José Soriano (8-5, 3.42)

Three Rangers Matchups that Matter

Texas Rangers first baseman Jake Burger. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake Burger: Burger has faced Soriano five times and has four hits, along with two RBI, so he’s a prime matchup for the Rangers to use on Tuesday. But after a hot streak in June, his bat has slowed some entering July. He’s slashing .172/.226/.276 with a home run and five RBI in his last seven games.

Evan Carter: He’s hitting better of late and he has some success against Soriano. He has two RBI in seven at-bats against the Angels starter. His numbers over the last seven games have been solid, with a slash of .278/.350/.444 with a home run and an RBI.

Kyle Higashioka: The Rangers have used Elias Diaz at catcher more recently, but Hiagshioka is a good matchup with Soriano. He has a .333 batting average with an RBI in six at-bats. He’s only batting .130 in his last seven games, but this is a matchup that has been good to him.